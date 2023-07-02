Formula 1: Verstappen repeats “home win” in the sprint

Verstappen, who had already been the fastest in qualifying for the Grand Prix and in the shoot-out for the sprint, only had to fight hard against his Mexican stable rival on the first lap after a botched start on an initially wet track, but then drove his third effortlessly sprint win. Perez, who won the first sprint in Baku, ended up being over 20 seconds behind the Dutchman but bounced back after recent failures. In the World Championship standings, Verstappen extended his lead over Perez to 70 points.

The start of the second sprint of the season was not for the faint of heart – especially for everyone in the Red Bull box. Because Verstappen and Perez fought a tough duel in the first corners, which made the pulse of Christian Horner and Co. rise well above a healthy limit. Perez took advantage of a bad start by his teammate and pushed past Verstappen between the pit wall and the car. The Mexican, for his part, almost pushed Verstappen off the track before he pushed past Perez in the Remus curve – the traditional key point – and then clinched a secure victory.

F1: Verstappen repeats “home win” in the sprint

Max Verstappen remains the king of the sprint at the “home” Red Bull Ring. The Dutch World Cup dominator repeated his success from the previous year in Spielberg on Saturday and thus also underlined his role as favorite for the Grand Prix of Austria on Sunday.

Verstappen manages tires and resistances

For Verstappen, however, the scene was forgotten in the initial phase after the race. “After the start there was a hairy moment. Sergio pushed me onto the grass a little bit, but I had the car under control,” said the 25-year-old, who had gotten angry about Perez’s action during the race with the words “What’s that supposed to mean?” After that, he made sure that he brought his car to the finish line safely on intermediate tires: “I managed the tires. 24 laps on intermediates is a long time. It made sense for the rear drivers to pit, but it was fine up front.”

Tough “cops” duel

Verstappen and Perez gave nothing at the beginning of the sprint, but in the end the world champion was ahead.

For Perez, who is only 15th on the grid in the Grand Prix, the duel on the first lap was a normal part of racing. “The start was really good. I had a little fight with Max, so the position changed,” said the Mexican, who understood the anger of his team-mate, whose car was already halfway on the grass: “Max was a bit angry because I was in turn two drove out too far. After that it was tough. We talked about it, but we fought for first and second place.”

GEPA/Manfred Binder Verstappen (left) was partially pushed into the grass by Perez in a tough infight

Behind them, Sainz fought in vain to catch up. “It was difficult. The first time with the intermediates it was difficult to find the balance. I’m close to Perez, but Red Bull was too fast,” said the Spaniard, for whom the sprint of 24 laps was too short in the end. “I had a little more confidence in the middle of the race because the track had dried out. But it was a good race for me,” said the Ferrari driver.

Hulkenberg shows

Nico Hulkenberg also made a strong impression. Because the experienced German, who had already surprised with fourth place in the shoot-out for the starting grid, used the duel and piloted his Haas on the first lap behind Verstappen in second place. While the world championship leader from the Netherlands drove up and away, Hülkenberg fought doggedly behind him for his first place on the podium. It was not until the 13th lap that the Red Bull car pushed past the Haas. A lap later, the German also had to give way to Sainz in the Ferrari and say goodbye to his dream of a podium finish. In the end, Hulkenberg finished sixth.

Austrian Grand Prix

Final standings in the sprint race (24 laps): 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 30:26.730 2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 21.048 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 23.088 4. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 29.703 5. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 30.109 6. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 31,297 7. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 36,602 8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 36,611 9. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 38,608 10. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 46,375 11. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 49,807 12. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 50,789 13 .Alex Albon THA Williams 52.848 14. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 56.593 15. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 57.652 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:04.882 17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:05.617 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:06.059 19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:10.825 20. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:16.435

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

