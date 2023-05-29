Formula 1: Verstappen sets Red Bull record

This was also reflected in the international press the day after. “Verstappen gives a clear signal to (teammate Sergio) Perez, (Fernando) Alonso and the rest: Red Bull and Max dominate every race,” wrote the “Algemeen Dagblad” from Verstappen’s native Netherlands. “And in the end, Max Verstappen wins,” headlined “Monaco Matin” from his adopted home on the Cote d’Azur.

“Even with a great result, you have to line up behind them in every race,” said Alonso about Red Bull’s superiority Qualifying and second place in the race. Even on the slippery asphalt of the streets of Monte Carlo, Verstappen maneuvered his RB19, which had actually been predicted to have a weakness for such narrow courses, to victory with almost no problems. The fact that he, like other drivers, touched the barriers a bit was at most a dramaturgical bonus.

IMAGO/PanoramiC/DPPI



Tension only in qualifying

After Saturday’s heart-pounding finale in qualifying, in which the World Champion was just 84 thousandths of a second quicker than Alonso, he finished 27.921 seconds ahead of the Spaniard in a race that only became entertaining when the rain set in. “Max was always in control of the situation in all conditions – dry, semi-dry, extremely wet – and controlled the speed with ease. An unbelievable achievement,” praised Red Bull Motorsport Director Helmut Marko. “Once he had to kiss the wall again, but thank God that ended well.”

Verstappen broke the 2,000 lead lap mark in Monaco, and more could be added next Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona (live on ORF1). There he won in 2016 for the first time in the premier class of motorsport. The Verstappen, who had been impetuous and wild for a long time, became a much more controlled pilot with the first world title in 2021 at the latest. “It seems that Max Verstappen can hardly distract from his almost unstoppable march to the third Formula 1 title,” wrote the British “Guardian”.

The right mix

Of course, all the praise and all the dominance would not be possible without the corresponding car. The aerodynamic values ​​of the RB19 are significantly better than those of Aston Martin and Mercedes. The underbody fits, it gives the racing car immense downforce in all speed ranges, which in turn allows gentle handling of the tires.

IMAGO/Motorsport Images/Mark Sutton



Head designer Adrian Newey apparently also found a sophisticated solution for the suspension area. At the front it keeps the car in the optimal position better than with a conventional design, at the rear it prevents the car from lowering when accelerating. The successful work is rounded off by the Honda-built drive and a chassis that is lighter than last year’s version. Lower weight also allows faster driving.