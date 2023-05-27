Formula 1: Verstappen sets the pace in Monaco

Formula 1
Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the Monegasque to second place in the field of drivers at their home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 0.065 seconds.
Third was Carlos Sainz, who demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session.
“We know that we will have to fight a bit harder to show our strengths,” said last year’s winner Perez. His team-mate Verstappen added: “I prefer to have a great car at most circuits and that might not be ideal for Monaco.” Red Bull has won the first five races of the season, with three wins going to the world champion and two to the mexican.
Verstappen fastest in Monaco training
Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso confirmed his hopes of winning for the first time in ten years. The 41-year-old Spaniard finished fourth late in the afternoon. He had previously finished second. Alonso has not won a Grand Prix since May 2013. “If I said I came here and didn’t think I could win the race, I would be lying.” In 2006 and 2007 he won in Monaco.
Leclerc against home curse
Leclerc has never won Formula 1 there. A year ago he reached the finish line, but after the pole the only real Monegasque did not get past fourth place. Sergio Perez secured victory back then, who only managed seventh place overall on Friday.
It will be exciting to see whether Mercedes can intervene with record world champion Lewis Hamilton and a practically retreaded car on the narrow course. In the first free practice, the Brit managed to finish third behind Sainz and Alonso. The innovations on the Mercedes were actually planned for Imola a week ago. However, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was canceled due to storms and severe flooding.