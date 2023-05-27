Formula 1: Verstappen sets the pace in Monaco

Third was Carlos Sainz, who demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session.

“We know that we will have to fight a bit harder to show our strengths,” said last year’s winner Perez. His team-mate Verstappen added: “I prefer to have a great car at most circuits and that might not be ideal for Monaco.” Red Bull has won the first five races of the season, with three wins going to the world champion and two to the mexican.

Verstappen fastest in Monaco training Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the only real Monegasque in the field to second place at his home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 65 thousandths of a second.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso confirmed his hopes of winning for the first time in ten years. The 41-year-old Spaniard finished fourth late in the afternoon. He had previously finished second. Alonso has not won a Grand Prix since May 2013. “If I said I came here and didn’t think I could win the race, I would be lying.” In 2006 and 2007 he won in Monaco.

IMAGO/LiveMedia/Alessio De Marco



Leclerc against home curse

Leclerc has never won Formula 1 there. A year ago he reached the finish line, but after the pole the only real Monegasque did not get past fourth place. Sergio Perez secured victory back then, who only managed seventh place overall on Friday.

It will be exciting to see whether Mercedes can intervene with record world champion Lewis Hamilton and a practically retreaded car on the narrow course. In the first free practice, the Brit managed to finish third behind Sainz and Alonso. The innovations on the Mercedes were actually planned for Imola a week ago. However, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was canceled due to storms and severe flooding.

Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco

Second free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:12,462 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0,065 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,107 4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,220 5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,444 6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,498 7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,529 8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,588 9. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,627 10. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,700 11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,723 12. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,729 13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,892 14. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,995 15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,058 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,179 17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,201 18. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,211 19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,755 20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,776