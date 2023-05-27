Home » Formula 1: Verstappen sets the pace in Monaco
Formula 1: Verstappen sets the pace in Monaco

Max Verstappen set the best time in the second free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion relegated the Monegasque to second place in the field of drivers at their home spectacle on Friday. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was only beaten by the Dutchman in the Red Bull by 0.065 seconds.

Third was Carlos Sainz, who demolished his Ferrari towards the end. Fourth was his Spanish compatriot Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. In the World Championship standings, Verstappen leads with 119 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez (105), who was seventh in the second free practice session.

“We know that we will have to fight a bit harder to show our strengths,” said last year’s winner Perez. His team-mate Verstappen added: “I prefer to have a great car at most circuits and that might not be ideal for Monaco.” Red Bull has won the first five races of the season, with three wins going to the world champion and two to the mexican.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso confirmed his hopes of winning for the first time in ten years. The 41-year-old Spaniard finished fourth late in the afternoon. He had previously finished second. Alonso has not won a Grand Prix since May 2013. “If I said I came here and didn’t think I could win the race, I would be lying.” In 2006 and 2007 he won in Monaco.

Sainz finished third in the second practice session and was fastest in the first practice session

Leclerc against home curse

Leclerc has never won Formula 1 there. A year ago he reached the finish line, but after the pole the only real Monegasque did not get past fourth place. Sergio Perez secured victory back then, who only managed seventh place overall on Friday.

It will be exciting to see whether Mercedes can intervene with record world champion Lewis Hamilton and a practically retreaded car on the narrow course. In the first free practice, the Brit managed to finish third behind Sainz and Alonso. The innovations on the Mercedes were actually planned for Imola a week ago. However, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was canceled due to storms and severe flooding.

Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco

Second free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:12,462
2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0,065
3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,107
4. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,220
5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,444
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,498
7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,529
8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,588
9. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,627
10. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,700
11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,723
12. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,729
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,892
14. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,995
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,058
16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,179
17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,201
18. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,211
19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,755
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,776
First free practice:
1. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:13,372
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,338
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,663
4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,666
5. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,721
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 0,872
7. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,095
8. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1,213
9. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,281
10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,294
11. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,346
12. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,353
13. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,448
14. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1,494
15. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,694
16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,711
17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,820
18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,185
19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 2,312
20. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 2,413

