Formula 1: Verstappen sets the tone in Barcelona

Formula 1: Verstappen sets the tone in Barcelona

Max Verstappen set the tone in the training sessions for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutch defending champion and world championship leader set the fastest time of 1:13.907 minutes on the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday and is therefore the favorite for pole position in qualifying on Saturday (4 p.m., live on ORF1).

02.06.2023

The Spanish local hero Fernando Alonso came closest to him in the Aston Martin (+ 0.170), Nico Hülkenberg in the Haas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull. In the first practice, Verstappen was almost eight tenths of a second ahead, Alonso came much closer to him in the late afternoon.

Verstappen showed no weakness at the start in Catalonia. Five days after his victory in Monaco, the two-time champion left no doubt that he could win again on Sunday. He had already done so in the previous year and in 2016. Seven years ago he had triumphed in his first start for Red Bull in Spain – and that at the age of only 18 years and 228 days. In the five years between his victories, Lewis Hamilton ended up at the top in the Mercedes, finishing eleventh and twelfth on Friday.

IMAGO/Jake Grant

Alonso is dreaming of a home win – in the second practice he finished second

Red Bull remains dominant

“A Formula 1 car comes to life here,” said Verstappen about the course on the outskirts of the Spanish metropolis. After the street circuit in Monaco, it’s back to a real racetrack where a lot of engine power is required. It doesn’t seem possible for the competition to put Red Bull under serious pressure again. “Apparently we can do it,” said Verstappen on Thursday when asked whether his racing team could win all 22 World Championship races.

But Verstappen restricted: “It is very unlikely because something can always go wrong. There will also be routes where not everything fits.” At first glance, that shouldn’t be the case in Spain. According to Verstappen, Red Bull did not bring any technical upgrades to Catalonia. Before the seventh round of the season, the Dutchman is comfortably ahead of Perez with a 39-point lead, while Alonso in the Aston Martin follows twelve more points behind him.

Alonso dreams of a home win

The 41-year-old, third in the World Championship, is the surprise driver of the season. “So far we have achieved many third places and a second place in Monaco. What we still need is a win,” says Alonso. More than 100,000 fans will probably be there on Sunday, most of them will be cheering for the two-time world champion. Ten years ago, the national hero was at the top of the podium at the same place for the last time, when he drove his Ferrari to first place.

Spanish Grand Prix

Second free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:13,907
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,170
3. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0,270
4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,312
5. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,335
6. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,339
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,367
8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,485
9. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,541
10. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,550
11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,642
12. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 0,676
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0,678
14. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0,787
15. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 0,806
16. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,878
17. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0,933
18. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,103
19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,149
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,508
First free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:14,606
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0,768
3. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,812
4. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 0,898
5. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,939
6. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,941
7. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,083
8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1,088
9. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1,120
10. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,147
11. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,177
12. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,239
13. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,300
14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,309
15. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,333
16. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,372
17. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,747
18. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,855
19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,900
20. Alexander Albon THA Williams 2,024

