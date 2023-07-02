Formula 1: Verstappen shines in record spectacle

Max Verstappen’s name was at the top of the final count on every day on which the Red Bull Ring was driven at racing speed as part of the 36th Austrian Grand Prix. The 25-year-old was not only fastest in the only free practice session, but also won qualifying, shoot-out, sprint and finally the main race. With his 42nd victory, Verstappen left all-time great Ayrton Senna behind and is the only fifth in the all-time statistics.

“That was an outstanding race. The car was ‘on fire’,” said Verstappen after his triumph on Sunday, his seventh of the season and fifth in a row. “A great day, I really enjoyed it. I’m just enjoying the moment of driving the car and working with the team.” The two-time world champion extended his lead over his team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship to 81 points. The Mexican finished third in the race behind last year’s Monaco winner Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

AP/Darko Bandic Verstappen was in a class of his own on the group’s own ring this weekend

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, who had taken part in the “race” of legends before the Grand Prix, was also delighted: “Such a weekend for us, unbelievable.” For the Austrian racing team, Verstappen’s win across all seasons was the tenth in a row. The world champion team is just one more win away from tying McLaren’s 1988 record for longest winning streak. That could happen as early as next Sunday in Silverstone (4 p.m., live on ORF1).

Subsequent time penalties cause excitement

Verstappen also seemed unaffected by the dominant issue of track limits on the “Bullen” home track in Upper Styria. The competition kept struggling with canceled times, warnings and even time penalties in qualifying and the races. In Sunday’s Grand Prix, there were more attempts to ‘blacken’ the rivals than attempts to overtake.

After the race, eight drivers were given time penalties for leaving the track without permission. This emerged from an official document sent by the racing series late on Sunday evening. Although the result of the race within the top ten changed due to the flood of penalties, the podium places were not affected.

The Frenchman Esteban Ocon from the Alpine racing team received the most severe sanction, with four penalties. A total of 30 seconds are added to his race time. In addition, violations by Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri/15 seconds), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/ten), Pierre Gasly (Alpine/ten), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari/ten), Logan Sargeant (Williams/ten), Alexander Albon ( Williams/ten) and Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri/five). “Leaving the track several times without a valid reason” was the explanation for the penalties. Sainz, record world champion Hamilton and Gasly lost World Championship points because they slipped backwards.

The Aston Martin racing team had previously lodged a protest against the classification of the ninth round of the season. A hearing and an investigation were then carried out. A total of 1,200 cases had to be examined. That hadn’t been possible during the race due to the crowd.

Frustration at Hamilton

Hamilton, who received a five-second time penalty early on for exceeding the track limits, complained several times during the race about the consequences for the opponents. However, the Brit also struggled with his Mercedes in other ways and ultimately had to settle for eighth place, just behind his young stable mate George Russell. A characteristic dialogue between Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff showed how deep the frustration in the Mercedes box was. The Viennese responded annoyed to another complaint from his prominent driver with “Lewis, we know that the car is bad. Please just drive it.”

GEPA/Mario Buehner The “Orange Army” and Verstappen didn’t care about the competition’s problems with the track limitation

On the other hand, Ferrari gave a strong sign of life at the Red Bull Ring, where the “Scuderia” celebrated its last victory to date thanks to Leclerc, with second place for the Monegasque and fourth place for his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz. “I think Friday and today we maximized what we have. It’s good to be back on the podium,” said Leclerc, who was already looking forward to the next race in Great Britain: “We always looked good at Silverstone, hopefully we can keep up the pace and challenge Red Bull a little.”

Visitor record and contract extension

While the Union Jacks will once again dominate on the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, the national color of the Netherlands set the tone in Spielberg this weekend. The onslaught of the “Orange Army” gave the organizers in Aichfeld a new visitor record. After more than 300,000 fans made the pilgrimage to the ring last year, this year 304,000 spectators made the pilgrimage to Spielberg over the entire race weekend and ensured a largely peaceful show.

The spectacle in Aichfeld, which is also popular with the drivers, will remain with the racing circuit at least until the end of the decade. Because shortly before the start of the race, the operator of the Red Bull Ring and the F1 organization announced an extension of the existing contract for a further three years. This means that the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​firmly on the calendar until 2030. Tickets for the 2024 edition can be purchased from Monday – and given the rush, you should probably not take too much time with it.