Formula 1: Verstappen warms up for victory

Max Verstappen warmed up on Friday for the victory he was aiming for at the British Grand Prix (Sunday, 4 p.m., live on ORF1) at Silverstone. The Dutch World Championship leader turned the fastest lap in each of the two free practice sessions. He initially relegated his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to second place by almost half a second. In the afternoon, however, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari was only 22 thousandths of a second behind in first place.



Surprisingly, Alexander Albon in the Williams made third place in both units. Who Verstappen can really be dangerous on Saturday (4:00 p.m. CEST, live on ORF1) in the fight for pole position on the course at a former military airport north-east of London has yet to show itself.

The results are only of limited significance because the teams had their drivers complete different programs and many teams tested different tire sets, including Mercedes.

Wolff with tags “happy”

After the disappointing weekend in Spielberg, Mercedes is hoping for an improvement with Hamilton and his compatriot George Russell. A new wing and other aerodynamic parts were used in training. Even though Hamilton was only 12th and 14th in the first unit, team boss Toto Wolff emphasized that he was “generally happy”.

In the second practice session, Hamilton, who has won his home race eight times, only finished 15th, Russell 12th. Things didn’t quite go as hoped for Ferrari despite Sainz’s promising performance in the second practice session. Teammate Charles Leclerc could only watch: an electronic problem prevented the Monegasque from going out on the track with his Ferrari in the afternoon.

Rain announced for qualifying

However, rain is forecast for Saturday’s qualifying, and it could also get wet in Sunday’s race. This could overturn the plans of the teams again. For Red Bull it is about the eleventh win in a row on the traditional circuit, with which the Austro racing team would equal McLaren’s 35-year record from the 1988 season.

In the overall World Championship standings, Verstappen is already 81 points ahead of his team-mate Perez after winning seven of nine races this year. Alonso is already 98 points behind, while record world champion Hamilton, who has already celebrated eight home wins in Silverstone, is 123 points behind Verstappen.

Second Free Practice: 1st Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:28.078 2nd Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari +0.022 3rd Alexander Albon THA Williams 0.218 4th Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.264 5th Logan Sargeant USA Williams 0.688 6th Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0.788 7. Nico Hülkenberg Ger Haas 0.802 8. Pierre Gasly Fra Alpine 0.811 9. Oscar Piatri from McLaren 0.848 10. Fernando Alonso Esp Aston Martin 1,056 11. Zhou Guanyu Romeo 1,147 12. FRA Alpine 1.164 14 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1.182 15 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1.205 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1.300 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1.361 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1.405 19 Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1.4 93 20 .Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari No Time First Free Practice: 1st Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:28.600 2nd Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull +0.448 3rd Alexander Albon THA Williams 0.489 4th Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.668 5th Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0.680 6 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 0.719 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0.757 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0.841 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0.871 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1.058 11 Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1.091 12 Lewis Hamilton GbR Mercedes 1,168 13. Pierre Gasly Fra Alpine 1,228 14. George Russell GbR Mercedes 1,274 15. Valtteri Bottas Fin Alfa Romeo 1,490 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,492 17. Logan Sargeans Williams 1,524 18. Zhou Guanyu CHN al FA Romeo 1,721 19 .Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1.785 20. Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas 1.991