Home Sports Formula 1, Verstappen wins in Monza ahead of Leclerc and Russell
Sports

Formula 1, Verstappen wins in Monza ahead of Leclerc and Russell

by admin
Formula 1, Verstappen wins in Monza ahead of Leclerc and Russell

Max Verstappen also dominates the Italian GP, ​​taking his fifth consecutive victory in the Formula 1 world championship in Monza. On the podium, alongside the Red Bull driver, Charles Leclerc second with Ferrari and George Russell, third with Mercedes. Fourth place for Carlos Sainz’s other Red, who started from the penultimate row. The race ended under the safety car, due to a breakdown in Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren, amid the whistles of the public. The Monza public openly disputes this final which gives success to Verstappen. The Monegasque himself, when warned from the pits, appeared skeptical during the radio team.

See also  I honor the contract but I want a winning project "

You may also like

2022 Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Open, Thailand’s finale,...

Udinese crushes Sassuolo, it is the fourth victory...

Sally: Maybe against Stuttgart too many rotations, Kimmich’s...

The Dolomites takes three slaps in Adria

Zhang Linyan scored 1 goal, 3 assists and...

La Liga-Venesius scores consecutive goals and Rodrigo passes...

Atalanta-Cremonese Gasperini: ‘Muriel replaced? Elsewhere he would play...

Dongguan Equestrian League 30CM Post-season Competition: Chen Chuhan...

Six “American lessons” for tonight’s final in New...

The National Sports School Federation Youth Table Tennis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy