Max Verstappen also dominates the Italian GP, ​​taking his fifth consecutive victory in the Formula 1 world championship in Monza. On the podium, alongside the Red Bull driver, Charles Leclerc second with Ferrari and George Russell, third with Mercedes. Fourth place for Carlos Sainz’s other Red, who started from the penultimate row. The race ended under the safety car, due to a breakdown in Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren, amid the whistles of the public. The Monza public openly disputes this final which gives success to Verstappen. The Monegasque himself, when warned from the pits, appeared skeptical during the radio team.