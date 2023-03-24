You don’t need to be a fan Ferrari to hope for a season of Formula 1 more closely contested than seen in the first two grands prix of 2023, between Bahrain e Saudi Arabiawhere the superiority Red Bull was such as to make us hypothesize, and fear, a monopolized league by the couple Verstappen–Perez. Yet in the Circus there is no shortage fierce competition and repeated twists, just move your gaze from the runway to the offices and meeting rooms, in the centers of power of F1, where the three main players – FIA, Formula One Group not ten stables of the World Cup – are carrying on battles with no holds barred on different terrains: sporting, commercial and regulatory. It could not be otherwise in a sport that in recent years has recorded a formidable increase in terms of commercial value of the product (Formula One Group, purchased in 2017 by the holding Liberty Mediain February it had reached a quotation on the stock exchange that was close to i 16 billion dollars), how much of public. In the latter case, a recent survey by Motorsport Network showed how i young not donne are gradually joining the hard core of the fans motor enthusiastswith the average age of fans down both 36 and 32 therei in the last five years, and a doubled female presence.

Numbers that make it particularly rich the cake to share. The first major battleground concerns precisely the extent of the slices due to each scuderia. Currently the Covenant of Concordia stipulated by the teams, with deadline 2025involves splitting half of F1’s total revenue generated from sponsorships, broadcasting rights and track hosting costs, through a system based on both placement in the manufacturers ranking of the previous season, both on those obtained in the last ten years. That’s over a billion dollars a year, with the champion team receiving approx 130 million. The intention of the FIA is to broaden the group of participants by introducing dal 2026 an eleventh stable, specifically the Andretti-General Motorsmotorised Renault. Obvious opposition from the stables (with the obvious exception of Alpineowned by the same Renault group) towards a project that would make slices of the aforementioned cake less conspicuous. The deadline for submissions is April 30 enrollment questionsthen it will be up to the FIA ​​and F1 Group to evaluate the impact, benefits e critical issues of any enlargement. There entry fee it is the tool used by the stables to raise the barricades: the Pact provides for a tax equal to 200 million dollarsthe teams aim to ask for the triple.

Read Also F1, another farce: the FIA ​​takes away the podium from Alonso during the awards ceremony, then gives it back to him

If the eleventh team hypothesis has almost entirely compacted the stables, other issues see them uniformsin a game of alliances, will you e spite identical to the domestic and international political processes of states. Generally speaking, the groups are headed by the three currently leading stables: Red Bull (with its Alpha Tauri satellite team), Ferrari (with its own motorized Alfa Romeo and Haas) e Mercedes (which also supplies engines to Williams and Aston Martin), plus the “independent” McLaren e Alpine. The hottest topic is the budget capor rather, the overrun of the aforementioned by Red Bull in 2021. The team has been sanctioned with the reduction of the hours of tests in the wind tunnel and a fine of 7 million dollars, coming out unscathed from a sporting point of view. This was not liked by the rivals, who held back too bland the punishment. A bit like what happens with the Financial Fair Play calcisticowhere ultra-wealthy companies that do not meet the benchmarks are fined, continuing to compete without any penalty tangible. Compared to football, Formula 1 has moved decisively towards a system more balanced e sustainable through the introduction of the budget cap, this year amounting to 135 million dollarsexcluding salary costs of drivers and main team figures, plus marketing expenses. However, doubts remain about the actual effectiveness of the sanctioning system.

Net of the smiles perpetually printed on the faces of Mohamed Ben Sulayem e Stefano Sundays, presidents of FIA and F1 Group respectively, relations between the two entities are anything but idyllic. Some time ago the emir returned to the year-old takeover offer by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) to take over the exploitation of the commercial rights of Formula 1 for a figure around 20 billion dollars. It is not the first time that the FIA ​​has left its technical-organizational sphere of competence to enter the commercial one, with the excuse of being the actual owner of the F1 championship which, according to the president, “was alone given for rent”. Interventions on the economic value of Formula One that create disturbances that are certainly not welcome to a company quoted at the stock exchange, with shareholders and investors to whom it has to answer, so much so that Liberty Media and F1 Group are threatened with legal action against the Federation. Again it is a question monetary. The FIA’s strategy is clear: considering the billionaire turnover generated by Formula 1, there is too little money entering its coffers. Despite the fine to Red Bull for the aforementioned budget cap affair, despite the increase in sprint races, the Federation wants a bigger slice. It is no coincidence that, since last September, the FIA ​​has equipped itself with one new figure for a non-profit organization, namely that of theCEO. The declared objective is to “increase and diversify revenues”. A task entrusted to Natalie Robynwhose curriculum vitae boasts experiences at high levels with giants such as Chrysler, Nissan e Volvo.

Read Also F1 is Red Bull’s domain in Saudi Arabia. It’s late at night for Ferrari

Who pays, commands. A motto that football fans have come to know well on the occasion of World Cup in Qatarespecially in relation to those issues considered uncomfortable by the new masters of sport: the rights of workers and those of minorities. The FIA ​​rule that prohibits drivers, during race weekends, from issuing “statements personal, policies o religious” without prior permission, unless this is done to respond to a direct question, as in the course of a press conference, fully falls within the above concept. In addition to the censorial nature in itself, the theme of the possible sanctionswhich could even lead to the reduction of ranking points. Without a doubt it is easier to command silence a Logan Sargeant rather than a Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the English driver has already declared that he will continue to talk about subjects he considers important, independently by the rules of the FIA. Whose rigidity on the subject allowed Liberty Media to seize the opportunity and distance itself from the choices of the Federation through Domenicali’s words: “We as F1 Group we don’t gag to anyone, indeed we were the first to launch the initiative We Race As One with which we have offered the opportunity for expression on even delicate topics”. Red Bull dominance or not, it will be one season sparkling.