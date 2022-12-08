Home Sports Formula 1, Wolff on Binotto: “You stayed in Ferrari longer than I thought”
Formula 1, Wolff on Binotto: "You stayed in Ferrari longer than I thought"

Formula 1, Wolff on Binotto: "You stayed in Ferrari longer than I thought"

Toto Wolff against Binotto? Certainly there is some rust. The Mercedes team principal spoke to the official F1 podcast without sending her to say: “Mattia Binotto has remained Ferrari team principal longer than I expected. And no, he will not come to Mercedes”. Daggers. “It was always clear that (Binotto, ed) was under tremendous pressure – argues Wolff -. If you are Ferrari team principal, it is better that you have a good exit agreement. Now, probably, an inevitable decision has been reached , but it held up longer than I imagined”. And that the two could work together in the near future seems out of the question: “No, I think there have been too many pieces between us in the last two years for this to be possible. Mattia knows Formula 1 inside out and maybe he will find a role in another team”.

