Formula 1: women’s racing series starts in debut season

With Susie Wolff, a former Formula 1 test driver acts as head of the series. “The F1 Academy offers the opportunity to foster real change in our industry by creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their way to the elite of motorsport,” said the 40-year-old Briton. There is still a lot to do, but also a clear determination to do it right, added the wife of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali hopes to pave the way for a female driver in the premier class in the future. “Formula 1 has taken the lead and is trying to do something, invest and believe in getting a girl, a woman into Formula 1 as soon as possible, hopefully by paying attention to the project,” said the Italian.

IMAGO/Eibner



Only two women have competed in a Formula 1 race since 1950. The Italian Maria Teresa de Filippis took part in three Grands Prix in the 1950s, her compatriot Lella Lombardi even finished sixth in an abandoned race in 1975 and even finished in the points.

Seven stations

Five teams, each with three drivers, will take part in the academy, and Formula 1 will provide 150,000 euros per car as funding. Two half-hour main races are held per race weekend, with a 20-minute sprint race in between. After the races in Spielberg it goes to Valencia, followed by the stations Barcelona, ​​Zandvoort, Monza, Le Castellet and Austin. Only Valencia and Le Castellet are currently not on the F1 calendar.