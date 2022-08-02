Rome, 2 August 2022 – It becomes a mystery to clarify the issue on future Alpine driverthe one he will replace in the 2023 Formula 1 season Fernando Alonso (which will pass to Aston Martin) at the wheel of the French car. Because the Alpine F1 team, with a statement released in the afternoon, had announced the engagement for 2023 of Oscar Piastri, 21-year-old Australian talent who grew up in the Academy of the French team and is currently the team’s reserve driver. But a few hours later one arrived sensational denial: from his Twitter profile Oscar Piastri announced of not having signed any contract and, indeed, even announced that next year will not race with the Alpine.

Alpine’s press release

In the early afternoon, the French Formula 1 team Alpine announced that it had chosen as replacement for Fernando Alonso the 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri, promoted from reserve driver to boxing mate. Stephen Ocon. Joined the stable’s Academy in 2019, after success in the Formula Renault Eurocupthe following year it is imposed in Formula 3 and in 2021 it granted an encore Formula 2, a back-to-back only succeeded by Charles Leclerc and George Russell. “Oscar is a brilliant and rare talent – the words of the Alpine team principal, Otmar Szafnauer – We are proud of having raised it and supported in the difficult paths of the junior formulas. Through our collaboration over the past four years, we have seen him grow and mature into a rider who is more than capable of doing the step towards Formula 1. He and Esteban will give us the continuity we need to achieve our long-term goal which is to fight for victories and championships. “

The denial of Oscar Piastri

“I learned that, without my agreeingAlpine issued a statement announcing that I will drive for them next year – the denial of Piastri through his Twitter account – It’s wrong, I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not drive for the Alpine next year “. A sensational closure towards the team that has supported him since 2019 and arrived a few hours after the official communication from Alpine. What are the reasons behind this choice have not yet been disclosed and certainly the question becomes a yellow that needs clarifications from the young driver and the French Formula 1 team.