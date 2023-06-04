Formula 2: Bearman wins the Barcelona 2023 Feature Race, 2nd Fittipaldi

Golden opportunity – and to be seized on the fly – for Iwasa e Pourchairethe one offered by the deployment of Barcelona Feature Raceto try to put pressure on the leader of the F2 championship Frederick Vesti, winner of the Sprint race, who is lined up behind them on the starting grid. Bearman (Prema) and Fittipaldi (Carlin) start from the front row, behind which the Japanese in the second row and the French in the third start the engines. Only in the fourth row is the Dane with Martins next to him and two other uncomfortable customers like Hauger and Doohan in front. The strategy and the management of the tires put to the test by the abrasiveness of the Catalan circuit are important.

When the traffic lights turn off it is immediately battle in turn one to conquer the top positionswith one eye on the tussle and one on the track limits, which in F3 have already claimed countless illustrious victims: it happens in Fittipaldi, Iwasa also risks a lot. Bearman starts, well Pourchaire. Hadjar and Novalak immediately in the pits to change the nose and tires (but they don’t get rid of them, you can’t do it before the sixth lap, just change the strategy). In turn one, Hauger also ends up over the edge of the track. On the sixth lap Vesti climbs back to eighth position. The first to paint is Boschung (Campos) on the seventh lap of thirty-seven. In the meantime, Bearman’s advantage over Fittipaldi rises to 2”1. Pourchaire is third. Vesti has already received the black and white flag and can no longer afford track limits, without risking incurring penalties. After a third of the race, Pourchaire and Iwasa returned to the pit. Then Fittipaldi and Doohan, which comes out behind Iwasa. From the Racing Directorate comes the penalty for Hadjar -10”- for contact with Novalak on the first lap. After thirteen laps Bearman returns to the pit to change the tyres, managing to get back on track again ahead of Fittipaldi, who however has the tires already up to temperature. The first are all behind the last – who have not yet returned – and for Vesti it is time to uncover the cards and push to gain an advantage before the pit stop and to put on the soft tyres. Benavides (25” + three Drive Throughs), Cordeel (5” + 5”) and Maloney (5”) also suffer a penalty.

On lap 21 Bearman leads in front of Fittipaldi and Iwasa, then Doohan and Pourchaire. On the twenty-fifth lap Vesti stops and comes out behind Pourchaire and Hauger. A lap later Martins also rejoined, exiting in front of Pourchaire. Lap 26: Vesti overtakes Hauger. Then the French. The Dane then sets the fastest lap on lap 27. Bearman ahead, then Fittipaldi and Iwasa, then Martins and Vesti (who even surpasses Doohan). On lap 35 Martins overtook Iwasa and chased Fittipaldi.

It falls on the finish line first Bearman (Prema), ahead of Fittipaldi (Carlin) and Martins (ART). The Briton is on streak and rises to fourth place overall in the championship with 70 points. The -39 song leader Vest (today fifth), -29 from Pourchaire (today seventh) and -12 from Iwasa (today fourth). The F2 championship now stops for a month and -like F3 after all- gathers strength for the tour de force in July: a good four weekends of commitments before the final rush of the season. With Bearman delighted to have entered in the fight for the titleas well as being the best rookie of the year.