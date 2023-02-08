Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro recalls the formula and dates for the second phase of the Serie A2 2022/23 championship, defined in agreement with the FIP Agonistic Sector. Recalling the logic of admission to the groups and the formula. Which you can find in its entirety WHO.

YELLOW GROUP

The teams from the Green and Red Groups who finish in places 1-2-3 at the end of the first phase (March 26) enter.

The initial classification is determined by the results of the direct matches of the first phase.

Each team plays 6 matches (3 away – 3 away) with the teams of the other group;

The teams in the Red Group play at home on the first (April 2), third (April 16) and fifth day (April 30).

The teams in the Girone Verde play at home on the second (April 9), fourth (April 23) and sixth matchday (May 7).

At the end, the classification will assign the teams 1-6 by placing them on the two playoff tables: GOLD with the first classified, which is seeded number 1, and SILVER, where the second classified is seeded number 1.

The baskets quotient will be considered to resolve any tie situations, in the event of two players arriving; o separate classification, if with three or more teams.

The six teams will all have home factor in the quarterfinals. In case they win, the first four also in the semifinals; the first and second also in the final.

BLUE GROUP

The teams from the Green and Red Groups who finish in places 4-5-6 at the end of the first phase (March 26) enter.

The initial classification is determined by the results of the direct matches of the first phase.

Each team plays 6 matches (3 away – 3 away) with the teams of the other group;

The teams in the Red Group play at home on the first (April 2), third (April 16) and fifth day (April 30).

The teams in the Girone Verde play at home on the second (April 9), fourth (April 23) and sixth matchday (May 7).

At the end, the classification will place the teams, with rankings 7-12, on the two GOLD and SILVER playoff tables.

To resolve any tie situations, the baskets ratio will be considered, in case of two-team arrival, or detached ranking, if three or more teams.

The first two teams classified will have home factor in the quarterfinals.

WHITE GROUP

The teams from the Green and Red Groups who finish in places 7-8-9 at the end of the first phase (March 26) enter.

The initial classification is determined by the results of the direct matches of the first phase.

Each team plays 6 matches (3 away – 3 away) with the teams of the other group;

The teams in the Red Group play at home on the first (April 2), third (April 16) and fifth day (April 30).

The teams in the Girone Verde play at home on the second (April 9), fourth (April 23) and sixth matchday (May 7).

At the end, the classification will order the teams with rankings 13-18.

The first four (ranked from 13 to 16) access the GOLD and SILVER playoff tables.

The teams classified in 17th and 18th place finish the season, maintaining the right to participate in the Serie A2 2023/2024.

To resolve any tie situations, the baskets ratio will be considered, in case of two-team arrival, or detached ranking, if three or more teams.

SALVATION GROUP

The teams classified in position 10-11-12-13 of the Green Group and 10-11-12-13-14 of the Red Group enter it at the end of the first phase (March 26).