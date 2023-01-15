Dreaming of F1, the American team inaugurates the ninth electric season with a victory. Wehrlein and Di Grassi also on the podium, colorless debut for the Trident: Mortara crashes, Gunther is 11th

by the envoy Mario Salvini – mexico city (mexico)

Waiting to know if and when he will be able to enter F.1, Andretti wins in Formula E. The race that inaugurated Season 9, the first with Gen3 cars (and with the new Hankook tyres) was taken by Jake Dennis , in the midst of the same pandemonium that the Foro Sol, the large stands of Hermanos Rodriguez (packed) reserves for F.1. He won it clearly, convincingly, and not only for the almost 8 second lead over Pascal Wehrlein, second, but also for how he and his teammate, Andre Lotterer had dominated qualifying. The two had each won their qualifying heat. Even if Lucas Di Grassi had started on pole thanks to a mistake by Jake in the final, with the Mahindra (who had got the better of his old enemy Seb Buemi by 1 cent in the quarterfinals…). Qualifying that confirmed a sensation that had already emerged in free practice: McLaren, making its absolute debut in the electric car, is already ready to go. And his rookie Jake Hughes is really good, enough to conquer the third pitch at the start.

fourth triumph — And from pole Lucas di Grassi took the lead, with a good start. For a race that never took off until lap 10, because two Safety Cars entered, one due to an accident involving Rob Frijns (Cupra), the second due to Sam Bird’s Jaguar parked on the side of the track. And at the restart Dennis surprised Di Grassi, he got in front and spun away serene, elusive, towards his fourth victory in Formula E, after those in Valencia and London in Season 7 and last year, still in his capital. With the triumph of the Andretti who, if nothing else, have returned to playing the American anthem, and not the British one as in the recent electric past due to the residence of the team. See also Winter Olympics 100 Questions | What are the winter events that appeared at the Summer Olympics? _Domestic News_News Channel

che rimonta wehrlein — Dennis’s sprint had only one significant interruption, on lap 18, when the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara crashed, for the third appearance – which lasted another two laps – of Safety. Beautiful, from then on, there was what Pascal Wehrlein did. Sixth at the start, the German-Mauritian of Porsche took advantage of the drive-through given to Dan Ticktum (Nio) and passed his ex-mate Lotterer. So Hughes. And then again Di Grassi, pulling himself up to second. From where he never managed to get close to Dennis, but he quickly took the gap to detach everyone he had passed. From there on they put on a really exciting battle. Lotterer passed Hughes, and both remained close to di Grassi. Dueling enough to allow Buemi and Antonio Felix Da Costa to get close. But Di Grassi, tough as always, defended himself to the end, safeguarding the podium which allows him to increase his own record: he has 38 hours.

dry maserati — So Dennis first, Wehrlein second, Di Grassi third, Lotterer fourth, with the other Andretti, Hughes fifth with McLaren who can really be satisfied with the debut. Minus the Maserati which came close to scoring points: after Mortara’s exit, Max Gunther made a comeback race. With an overtaking in the last two corners by none other than the bi-champion Jean-Eric Vergne. Good, however, only for 11th place. Here, below expectations, the DS, from this year combined with the American team of Penske (no longer with the Chinese of Techeetah): 12th Vergne, 10th the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne. Formula E is like this, unpredictable. The other newcomer, the Cupra, was also without points: Rijns went out immediately, Nico Muller finished 14th. We will discuss it again at the end of the month (January 27-28) in Ad-Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. See also Championship stopped for Covid, Pordenone returns in 2022