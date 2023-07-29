Formula E, London: Jake Dennis champion

Closing the first race of thee-price Of London in 2nd place Jake Dennis he graduates World Champion Of Formula Etaking the title with one race to spare at the end of a mentally exhausting heat won by Mitch Evans. There were two red flags that broke up Saturday’s race in several parts, the first caused by the contact on lap 32 between Sacha Fenestraz and Sérgio Sette Câmara in turn 16 and the second by the traffic jam resulting from the engagement between Sebastien Buemi and Norman Born with two laps to go. What frightened the spectators was above all the accident of Fenestraz, who took off on the NIO of Ticktum and slipped under the Techpro barriers. Despite the extent of the impact, the Frenchman from Nissan was left unharmed by the accident.

The victory of Evansfourth of the season and tenth in his career, was not enough to stop Jake’s title race DennisWorld Champion thanks to an excellent conduct both in We are 1 and, in general, in the e-Prix held from the end of April onwards. For the Englishman born in 1995, this is the first international title in his third year in the category, an award that enhances a career full of experience between FIA Euro F3, FIA GP3 and adventures with Audi and Aston Martin in the GT world.

Helping Dennis was the fratricidal duel between Sebastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy: the latter was helped by Buemi in the opening laps, when Envision Racing placed the two drivers at the top of the standings. However, during the second period of Attack Mode Cassidy and Buemi lost ground in energy management, finding themselves close and battling for third place. As soon as the 15th lap started, Cassidy tried to attack Buemi and the Envision pair dueled in the first five corners. The result was dramatic, with Cassidy damaging his front wing pitting and retiring 7 laps later. End of the world fight for the New Zealander, with a frustrated face as well as Sebastien Buemi (3rd at the end of the race) and the whole Envision team, who in Race 2 will have to try to console themselves by defending their lead in the team championship.

A bitter Saturday also for Porsche, second across the finish line with an Antonio Félix da Costa who was then penalized for a technical infraction and forced to drop down to 17th place, last of the classified. Only one point, on the other hand, conquered by Pascal Wehrlein, who says goodbye to his championship hopes after fighting for the podium, lost due to the contact caused by the extreme defense of René Rast a few moments before the first red flag.

Following the latest investigations and penalties, the classification sees Sam Bird 4th ahead of Sergio Sette Câmara, Edoardo Mortara, Lucas di Grassi, Dan Ticktum, Norman Nato and Pascal Wehrlein. Among the retired we also mention Jean-Eric Vergne, whose race lasted only 9 laps.

If the drivers’ title has already been awarded, the one dedicated to the teams is still open. Envision boasts just 8 points over Jaguar, 32 over Porsche and 35 over Andretti. Tomorrow there will be an encore with Qualifying 2 (1.35 pm, channel 251) and Race 2, live on Sky Sport Action and Sky Sport 251 from 5.45 pm.

