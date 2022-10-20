Surprise shot of the electric championship presenting the Cape Town E-Prix, scheduled for February 25th. Skip Seoul instead for the renovation of the Olympic Stadium. Berlin will have a double date

In this, Formula E anticipates Formula 1. From today it is certain that the electric championship in the next season, Season 9, will run in South Africa. Strictly in the city as in all its other stages. The E-Prix will be in Cape Town on 25 February, therefore inserted as the fourth round and fifth race (after Mexico City, the double-header in Ad-Diriyah and after the debut in India in Hyderebad). Today came the approval of the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council. Cape Town, therefore, together with the aforementioned Hyderabad, and San Paolo, Brazil, is one of the three novelties of Season 9 which will open in Mexico on January 14, 2023.

And it's not the only calendar update: from today it is official that Berlin will host a double race weekend, on April 22nd and 23rd, while the two previously announced races for Seoul have been removed from the calendar. The positions for rounds 10 and 13 in the 17-race season are being finalized and will be announced shortly. "The renovations at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, site of our first races in South Korea in 2022 – explained the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo – prevent us from returning to the same location next season as originally planned and therefore we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue. We are also actively discussing with more cities and places around the world to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location (June 24, ed)

The cars gen3 — Season 9 marks the beginning of the Gen3 era in Formula E. Third generation of championship race cars. the Gen3 is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing car ever built. And it will see the entrance of the Maserati.