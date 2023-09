Red Bull’s reigning world champion and Formula 1 world championship leader Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from pole position. The Dutchman will defend last year’s triumph in the race and at the same time he can ensure Red Bull an early triumph in the Constructors’ Cup. The race starts at 7 a.m. and you can watch it in detailed online coverage on Sport.cz.

