And then comes the most difficult moment: facing your brotherly friend in a playoff from inside or outside. Simply put, the sister team. It happens on the fort bank of Bologna and Cento, linked by a historical friendship, which is lost in time. Never mention Virtus and Ferrara in the presence of the two.

In practice it happens that Effe and Benedetto XIV find themselves against each other in the first round of playoffs A2: with the result that after the first two games played in Cento, it recites 1-1. Bologna is played on Sundays: at least two hundred arrive from the city of Carnival to drag their team along.

Choirs to reaffirm the old bond, even if it’s a real battle on the field: and in the end, it is Fortitudo who prevails against all odds, moving forward in the series. Appointment therefore for race 4, this time in the Cento house, for the continuation of a series that continues to amaze.

Stephen Brunetti