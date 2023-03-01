Home Sports Fortitudo Bologna, hired Miha Vasl
Sports

Fortitudo Bologna, hired Miha Vasl

by admin
Fortitudo Bologna, hired Miha Vasl

Fortitudo Pallacanestro is pleased to announce the agreement with the athlete Miha Vasl. Born in Celje (Slovenia) on March 2, 1992, 192 cm point guard / guard, Vasl grew up basketball in his homeland, in Hopsi Polzela, remaining there until 2014.

Subsequently, he marries at Zlatorog Lasko where, in addition to the championship, he also plays the Alpe Adria Cup and FIBA ​​Europe Cup. In the 2016/17 year, the call from the French Pro A materializes, where he wears the Chalons-Reims shirt while (the following season) lifts the Slovak league trophy with Patrioti Levice.

From 2018 to 2022, Vasl collects very important statistics between Slovenia and Slovakia and, in the 2021/22 season (again at Hopsi Polzela), he averages 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 26 games played.

Lastly, in the current season, the doors of the Italian championship open up for the first time for Miha and he plays the first half of the season in Nardó, averaging 10 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. And with the Apulian club’s shirt, last October 8 at the PalaDozza, Vasl stood out by scoring 18 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists, precisely in the match played against Fortitudo.

A winger capable of covering multiple roles, Vasl will wear the number 19 Flats Service shirt. Welcome to Effe, Miha!

See also  An additional rest day for

You may also like

Lega Serie A lands in Abu Dhabi –...

Damian Lillard on remaining in Portland: ‘The grass...

Walking 3,000 steps a day relaxes us and...

Summary and goals of the Sheffield-Tottenham match of...

Asvel beats Angers again and qualifies for the...

Serie A referees, the designations for the 25th...

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham: Hosts move into...

ATP 250 Santiago: Lorenzo Musetti defeated again

Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move five points clear...

Serie B, the results of the 27th day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy