Fortitudo Pallacanestro is pleased to announce the agreement with the athlete Miha Vasl. Born in Celje (Slovenia) on March 2, 1992, 192 cm point guard / guard, Vasl grew up basketball in his homeland, in Hopsi Polzela, remaining there until 2014.

Subsequently, he marries at Zlatorog Lasko where, in addition to the championship, he also plays the Alpe Adria Cup and FIBA ​​Europe Cup. In the 2016/17 year, the call from the French Pro A materializes, where he wears the Chalons-Reims shirt while (the following season) lifts the Slovak league trophy with Patrioti Levice.

From 2018 to 2022, Vasl collects very important statistics between Slovenia and Slovakia and, in the 2021/22 season (again at Hopsi Polzela), he averages 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 26 games played.

Lastly, in the current season, the doors of the Italian championship open up for the first time for Miha and he plays the first half of the season in Nardó, averaging 10 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. And with the Apulian club’s shirt, last October 8 at the PalaDozza, Vasl stood out by scoring 18 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists, precisely in the match played against Fortitudo.

A winger capable of covering multiple roles, Vasl will wear the number 19 Flats Service shirt. Welcome to Effe, Miha!