Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento in race 4, now the semifinal with Cremona

Game 4 between Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna and Tramec Cento ends 69-68 for the hosts, who fly to the semifinals to challenge Vanoli Cremona.

After a first half of the visiting brand, Fortitudo returns in the third period, thanks to the offensive decline of Marks and his companions.

In the last quarter he scores with a dropper, from 64 equal to 34th for F there are 3 points from Aradori and 2 decisive ones from Italiano, while for Cento only 2 points each from Archie and Tomassini, with the latter making a mistake the triple that would have sent the series to Game 5.

It ends 69-68, for Fortitudo there are 12 points from Aradori and Candussi, Fantinelli also did well (10+8 assists and 2 steals) and Cucci (10+6+4 assists), Banks stops at 7 points but contributes 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 fouls drawn.

Cento closes a positive season here, Marks is the top scorer with 27 points, Archie puts in 14 with 5 rebounds.