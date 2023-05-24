Home » Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento in race 4, now the semifinal with Cremona
Sports

Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento in race 4, now the semifinal with Cremona

by admin
Fortitudo Bologna prevails in the sprint over Cento in race 4, now the semifinal with Cremona

Game 4 between Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna and Tramec Cento ends 69-68 for the hosts, who fly to the semifinals to challenge Vanoli Cremona.

After a first half of the visiting brand, Fortitudo returns in the third period, thanks to the offensive decline of Marks and his companions.

In the last quarter he scores with a dropper, from 64 equal to 34th for F there are 3 points from Aradori and 2 decisive ones from Italiano, while for Cento only 2 points each from Archie and Tomassini, with the latter making a mistake the triple that would have sent the series to Game 5.

It ends 69-68, for Fortitudo there are 12 points from Aradori and Candussi, Fantinelli also did well (10+8 assists and 2 steals) and Cucci (10+6+4 assists), Banks stops at 7 points but contributes 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 fouls drawn.

Cento closes a positive season here, Marks is the top scorer with 27 points, Archie puts in 14 with 5 rebounds.

See also  Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich slapped with UK sanctions - FT中文网

You may also like

the C races will only be visible on...

After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming,...

Give the Ball to Bobby #29

Handball: Hypo NÖ celebrates its 45th championship title

Supplements and sports drinks: which ones to choose...

Real Madrid – Vallecano 2:1, Real Madrid won...

From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve,...

Formula 1: New boom also causes discord

If you’re tired of waiting forever for legumes...

Gaia, who is the singer of the Mameli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy