Fortuna Düsseldorf defeats Hertha BSC in the second division

Status: 07/29/2023 10:25 p.m

It was a tough match, but Fortuna was still happy in the end: Düsseldorf defeated Hertha BSC 1-0 (0-0) on Saturday evening. The golden goal was scored by Daniel Ginczek (51st). After Schalke on Friday (in Hamburg), Hertha, the second Bundesliga relegated team, also won their opening game in the second division.

Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to play at the top this season, emphasized sports director Klaus Allofs again before the start of the game against Hertha BSC. The hope of the Rhinelanders is above all that they were able to keep last year’s squad together and strengthen them selectively.

But the fourth-placed team from the previous season started with a familiar face: coach Daniel Thioune relied on the tried and tested, with newcomers Vincent Vermeij, Yannik Engelhardt, Jamil Siebert and Karol Niemczycki all sitting on the bench.

Three new ones at Hertha

Unlike Bundesliga relegated Hertha BSC, for whom Toni Leistner, Jeremy Dudziak and Fabian Reese were three new players in the starting line-up. The Fortunes got off to a better start, however, and pressed quite aggressively from the start. Only occasionally did the Berliners manage to play from behind in a controlled manner. Long balls were usually necessary – goal chances did not arise that way.

However, the Fortuna remained harmless in front of the opposing body at first. Which had a lot to do with both teams not taking the risk. It was better to keep enough of your own people behind the ball than to rush forward with determination.

Duel Jordy de Wijs Fortuna Duesseldorf, 30 Florian Niederlechner Hertha BSC

First chance, first goal

All the more surprising was the opening goal in Düsseldorf at the beginning of the second half. It came out of nowhere: After a cross from Matthias Zimmermann, center forward Daniel Ginczek was six meters in front of the goal and nodded off to make it 1-0.

It could have been a chest solver, but oddly enough, the course of the game didn’t change much. Despite being behind, the capitals did not abandon their order, but at best attacked with broken foam. Fortuna had little trouble bringing the game home and booking the first three important points against a supposed promotion competitor on the credit side.

Hertha BSC against Wiesbaden, Fortuna visiting St. Pauli

On Matchday 2, Hertha BSC welcomes SV Wehen Wiesbaden (Friday, August 4th, 2023, 6:30 p.m.). A day later, Düsseldorf will make a guest appearance at St. Pauli (1 p.m.).

