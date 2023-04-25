Fortuna Düsseldorf plans free home games

“Fortuna for everyone”: Spectators should apparently soon be able to visit the second division’s home games free of charge. The pilot project is scheduled to start in the coming season for selected games.

FSecond division soccer team Fortuna Düsseldorf wants to offer selected games and, in the long term, all home games for spectators free of charge from the coming season. According to unanimous media reports, the former Bundesliga club is planning “an absolute stadium revolution” and “an absolute world sensation”.

The association around CEO Alexander Jobst, Klaus Allofs (sport), Arnd Hovemann (finance) and supervisory board boss Björn Borgerding will officially present its strategic reorientation under the name “Fortuna for everyone” on Wednesday.

The goal: All supporters, including guest fans, should be granted free entry to league home games, regardless of the class. In a pilot phase, this is apparently to be introduced in the coming 2023/24 season for three matches that have not yet been determined. This is made possible by the involvement of sponsors, writes the “Rheinische Post”. A number of companies are ready to take this completely new path with Fortuna for several years. In order to actually be able to offer all home games freely accessible, the sponsor participation would have to increase. Currently, the average attendance at home games of the table sixth is almost 30,000 fans.