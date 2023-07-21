Fortuna:Liga 2023/24: Schedule of matches online and on TV

The standard number of 16 teams enters the new season of the competition, which dates back to the creation of the independent Czech Republic in 1993. Not only the fight for the title will be the highlight of the new year, Baník will try to fulfill his ambitions and fight for European cups, Bohemka will try to successfully cope with returning to Europe after 36 years.

After a one-year break, the winner of the second league Karviná returns to the domestic elite.

Fortuna League Clubs 2023Bohemians Praha 1905MFK KarvináFC Baník Ostrava1.FC SlováckoSK Dynamo České BudějoviceFC Slovan LiberecFK PardubiceAC Sparta PrahaFC Hradec KrálovéFK Mladá BoleslavFC Viktoria PlzeňFK TepliceFK JablonecSK Sigma OlomoucSK Slavia PrahaFC Zlín

They had to say goodbye to the first league for the 2023/24 season in Brno. Despite a successful autumn part, Zbrojovka experienced a drop in the table in the spring, and its relegation was decided by the final match of the extension group for retention against Zlín, when a home goalless draw was not enough for Brno. Attacker Řezníček and spol. they enter the National League with a new owner behind them.

League hits: Matches of the favourites

September 23, 16:00 Slavia – Sparta30. September, 16:00 Sparta – Pilsen4. November, 16:00 Slavia – Pilsen2. March, 16:00 Sparta – Slavia9. March, 16:00 Pilsen – Sparta13. April, 16:00 Pilsen – Slavia

Fortuna league game system

A portion of a total of 240 matches spread over 30 rounds of the regular season will decide which teams will slip into the fight for the title in the extra season. It is reserved only for the top six teams. The teams in 7th to 10th place will play a play-off for placement and a financial bonus in the form of one million crowns.

The six worst teams in football are waiting for salvation. The worst team in the league in 16th place will be relegated one floor lower by direct relegation, the teams in 14th and 15th place will go to the playoffs, where they will meet the second and third best teams of the National League.

Fortuna league dates

PhaseDateautumn part22. July – December 17, 2023 spring part10. February – April 27, 2024 superstructure amount May 2024 barrage30. May and June 3, 2024

The autumn phase of the league starts on the weekend of July 22 and 23 with a complete league round. Autumn closes on December 17. Football will wake up from its hibernation on Saturday, February 10, and the order in which it will go to the grand final in the form of a superstructure will be decided at the end of April.

The month of May will belong to the superstructure, which, in addition to the busy football weekends, will also offer an embedded round on Wednesday, May 15. The playoff will then start with the first double-header on Thursday, May 30. The final decision on the advancing and relegating teams will be made on Sunday, June 2.

Where to watch Fortuna League 2023/24

Premier League football in the Czech Republic has been broadcast since 2018 by the private O2 TV on its sports stations O2 TV Sport and O2 TV Fotbal. While until 2021, fans could watch at least Friday pre-matches on Czech Television, the last two seasons are already fully directed by the commercial entity O2 TV.

Hra Fantasy

Football fans can now experience what it’s like to be a coach and manager of a first league team. The Fantasy League game has been running on Sport.cz since June 11. After registration, a virtual world opens up for football enthusiasts, in which they can build their dream team of players from the highest domestic league, collect points and compete with other teams. They will be rewarded with valuable prizes and a great feeling from a well-done “coaching” job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

