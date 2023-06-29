Home » Fortunately! The national youth champion was diagnosed with a minor ankle injury and will play in the NCAA next season_Wang Junjie_Competition_Youth Player
Fortunately! The national youth champion was diagnosed with a minor ankle injury and will play in the NCAA next season

Fortunately! The national youth champion was diagnosed with a minor ankle injury and will play in the NCAA next season

Original title: Luckily! National Youth Titans diagnosed with minor ankle injuries and will play in the NCAA next season

On June 29th, Beijing time, the 2023 U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup continued in Hungary. Last night, the Chinese U19 men’s basketball team lost 69-92 to the US U19 men’s basketball team and missed the quarterfinals. National youth player Wang Junjie scored 13 points, but he also left the field early due to an accidental sprained ankle in the third quarter.

Today’s basketball media person Song Xiang reported the young player’s injury. It is reported that Wang Junjie was initially diagnosed with a sprained ankle injury after the game, not a knee injury. The preliminary judgment given by the team doctor was that the tibialis anterior tendon and triangular ligament were injured, and the team doctor has already carried out relevant treatment for the injured part.

At present, Wang Junjie’s ankle has subsided a little, but the specific situation depends on his physical reaction. According to the current injury and the diagnosis of the injured part, Wang Junjie does not need to take a film diagnosis. But whether he will be able to play in the next game is still unknown.

In the past few games, Wang Junjie has played well. It is reported that next season he will go to the University of San Francisco in the United States to play with the team in NCAA games. (xixi) Return to Sohu to see more

