The 58-year-old Fortuník himself decided to quit coaching, but will remain the club’s president. “It was already clear to me in November that I can no longer sit with one ass on multiple chairs. My strength is diminishing, but my functions and responsibilities are increasing,” said Fortuník. “I have a civilian job and I also became a city representative. It would be irresponsible of me to think that I have the capacity for all this. The position of coach has always attracted me the most, but unfortunately it is the only one I can let go of,” he explained.

Josserand was his preferred candidate. “He is my former teammate from Nice, so I know his volleyball and human qualities. I have been following his coaching career for a long time and I am convinced that our team can take it to the next level,” stated Fortuník. Tomáš Samsely, who is in the same role with the Slovak national team, will remain in the position of assistant.