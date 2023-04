Striker Denis Kindl from Zlín won the playoff productivity of the first hockey league for the first time. In 15 matches, he helped the Rams to triumph and advance to the playoff for the extra league against Kladno with 15 points and with 11 assists, he also became the best scorer. By two points, he surpassed Miroslav Holc from the defeated team of finalists Vsetín, who scored five goals and assisted on eight in the same number of games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook