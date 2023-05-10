forward together! The maneuvers in attack, however, are not finished

Raphael Leo is ready to sign the renewal of the contract with the Milan. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, the Portuguese is close to signing an agreement until 2028 with a salary of 7 million a year. The renewal of the former Lille is excellent news for the club’s ambitions, but alone they cannot be enough, especially after the current season. That’s why Maldini is working to find functional players for the project. Among the many “baby” ideas that are made for the attack, the one that leads to Arnautovic is back. The Austrian seems destined to leave Bologna in the summer and the track that leads to the Rossoneri has a credibility of him.

League of Milan: 100%

The Gazzetta dello Sport launched the news that Raphael Leo would have signed the renewal with the Milan until 2028. The will of the player, eager to remain in the Rossoneri, would have been decisive, but also the resolution of the “Sporting dough”. In fact, Lille would have received the transfer that initiates the payment procedure of the 22 million for the question of his transfer to France in 2018. Therefore, only the official renewal is missing. After months of exhausting negotiations, the matter was resolved in the best possible way.

Arnautovic al Milan: 55%

Second RepublicMilan would have jumped to pole for Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian didn’t take it with Motta and in the summer he seems destined to leave Bologna. The Rossoneri have been looking for a striker for some time and the one that leads to the former Inter is more than an option. Bologna seems to have convinced itself to let the attacker go after months of resistance. Arnautovic would follow the path taken with Ibra and Giroud and would allow part of the budget to be invested in other objectives useful for strengthening the team in view of next season.

Valeri to Milan: 40%

For next season’s left-handed band, the Milan is strongly interested in Valeri. The Cremonese player can be Hernandez’s deputy. With Ballo-Tour increasingly on the verge of being sold, Valeri represents the best option. The full-back’s contract expires in 2024 and the good relations between Maldini and Braida could lead to a fruitful agreement between the parties. That’s why the one that leads to the former Cesena is the hottest track at the moment.

Milinkovic-Savic at Milan: 25%

Il Milan would be entered among the suitors for Milinkiovic-Savic. According to the Messenger, Maldini and Massara like the Serbian a lot and would be ready to present an offer for the Sergeant. The midfielder has never hidden his desire to leave Lazio at the end of the season and for this reason he has not renewed his contract which expires in 2024. Lotito will ask for at least 40 million in the summer to get him started, but it is clear that he will be in a disadvantageous position. There is also Juventus on the player, but the club’s judicial problems could hold back the negotiations. This is why Maldini believes in the strike which would significantly raise the quality of the team.

Kudus al Milan: 15%

The Ajax crisis reopens the race of Milan a Holy. The striker costs around 30 million and he could be the extra player to reinforce the Rossoneri band. In fact, in the summer, the Lancieri will have to place valuable pieces to make up for the lost Champions League revenues and the Ghanaian is among the main suspects to leave Amsterdam. Arsenal’s interest is also strong in Kudus, but the game is still to be played. Maldini has been following Kudus for a year and has already had contact with the player’s entourage.

David Luciani