Forwards Olesz and Strapáč will not continue in the Olomouc ice hockey team

The 37-year-old Olesz, who has 365 starts in the NHL thanks to his work in Florida, Chicago and New Jersey, spent the last four seasons with the Roosters. In the latter, he played 38 games in the regular season and scored four goals and ten assists. He did not score in his only start in the elimination fights.

The 33-year-old Strapáč started in 28 games in the regular season, scored twice and recorded three goals. He played once in the preliminary round of the playoffs and did not score.

Already at the end of March, the Hanáci announced that the three mainstays – goalkeeper Jan Lukáš, defender Tomáš Dujsík and forward Jan Káňa – would no longer continue.