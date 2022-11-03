Home Sports Forwards, where are you? For two months there have been no goals for the Hellas strikers
Sports

Forwards, where are you? For two months there have been no goals for the Hellas strikers

by admin
Forwards, where are you? For two months there have been no goals for the Hellas strikers

The last goal for a player in the offensive department is that of Kallon at Empoli: it was 31 August

The last goal scored by a Verona striker is that of Yayah Kallon with Empoli, the one who signed the 1-1 draw at Castellani.

It was August 31st and since then no other networks have arrived from the Hellas tips.

The only goals (besides Audero’s own goal in the match against Sampdoria) came from defenders and midfielders.

All the men in the yellow-blue offensive department are all to zero: two months on the dry side.

November 2 – 07:53

© breaking latest news

See also  Italy makes the trio: beats Wales and wins the group with full points

You may also like

15-year-old Hunan girl won the national championship in...

Youth League, Juve-Psg 4-4, brace from Yildiz and...

Siakam triple-double, Anunoby 18 points, Raptors 43 points...

Feyenoord-Lazio, Sarri: ‘Shame on Uefa who allowed them...

Champions League, Leipzig and other matches

Inter corner emptied, four Daspo on the way

Men’s Volleyball Super League Comprehensive: Shanghai wins four-game...

Milan-Salzburg 4-0, Rossoneri in the round of 16....

Garland came back with 29+12 double thirds with...

Champions League, Juve-Psg 1-2 goals from Mbappé, Bonucci...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy