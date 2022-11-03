The last goal for a player in the offensive department is that of Kallon at Empoli: it was 31 August

The last goal scored by a Verona striker is that of Yayah Kallon with Empoli, the one who signed the 1-1 draw at Castellani.

It was August 31st and since then no other networks have arrived from the Hellas tips.

The only goals (besides Audero’s own goal in the match against Sampdoria) came from defenders and midfielders.

All the men in the yellow-blue offensive department are all to zero: two months on the dry side.

