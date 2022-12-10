TURIN. Luckily Morocco-Portugal is played on Saturday because the placement of the quarter of the World Cup just one day later would probably have placed in front of the TV and not in the usual areas of competence on the field quite a few players of the amateur teams involved in the round of championship. The call for a historic match that excites the imagination is too strong even here in Piedmont where Maroccomania is very popular among the hundreds of Moroccan footballers from the D to the youth teams. The red-green tide has already been seen in the streets of Turin in recent days, on the fields it is led by Kamal Rizq, Chisola striker, 30 years old, 20 of whom in Italy: «After the success against Spain we believe in it. Also because many of our national teams play in Europe: Hakimi and Amrabat are very good but with Portugal I bet on Ziyech. And with the Lusitanians we pass, I’m sure, with or without Ronaldo ».

Kamal works in the Chisola facility, it’s a few meters from the bar to the pitch: «I watched the matches behind the counter between a coffee and a penalty saved while I was serving. At the time of the penalties, however, I blocked everything and sat down in front of the TV. In the end, many complimented me as if I had played, the team mates are a little annoyed because Italy isn’t there but they are happy for me. The Moroccan community is living a dream, there is celebration in all parts of the world: I have a mother and two brothers in Casablanca, there is incredible anticipation there».

Adam Amansour plays in Pinerolo, he is 18 years old and dreams of a future like Hakimi: «He plays in my position, he is my point of reference. I was born here but I’m a big fan: I’ve seen all the games at home with my dad Brahim except for the eighth against Spain. They told me about the penalties because training had just started and I couldn’t miss it».

Luckily for Hamza Kerroumi, the Asti striker with a past in Rivoli, his training started later: «In any case, I would have asked the coach to arrive late, but I really enjoyed them, also because the match against Spain it represented the revenge of a people for the Iberian enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Portugal is beatable, the world is finally starting to see Moroccan footballers from another point of view. Some of our people are better than the Brazilians and now everyone is noticing it».

Yasser Blal, on the other hand, is 18 years old and is the tip of Pinasca in Promotion: «I lived the matches in Cavour at my grandparents’ house with the whole family, there are always about fifteen of us. Then I always went with friends to Turin to celebrate on the street. There are also many Italians who have adopted us: we are the sympathy team, many are rooting for us. Even several of my teammates who even bet on Morocco in the final. I hope Boufal scores and maybe me too on Sunday. Today I will see her with friends but not before having hugged my father Ahmid as always and shouted Forza Morocco with him ».