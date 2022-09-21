WOLLONGONG (Australia)

No hat-trick for Filippo Ganna, in the individual time trial that opened the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia. In the lot of contenders for the title the most unpredictable name finally emerges, that of the Norwegian Tobias Foss, who on the 34.2 km of the route is behind the Swiss Stefan Küng (second just over 2 “) and the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (third to 9 “), that is the most accredited antagonists to the trio of the Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers. After a good first lap of the Australian ring, Ganna goes out at the distance, finishing seventh at 55 “, preceded also by Hayter, Bisseger and Pogacar, who finished in order at the foot of the podium. The exact opposite of Foss, 25 years old from Lillehammer. , who literally flies into the ramp (312 meters the overall difference in altitude of the test) of the second lap, building his victory from the role of outsider in the background.

Top ten failed for the other two blues. Edoardo Affini is 13th at 1’28 “behind the winner, penalized by the strong headwind that blown for the athletes who started in the first starting group. Not even a start up to the first intermediate can satisfy the Mantuan cronoman, who will return to hunt for a medal the day after tomorrow, in the mixed relay. “I have been in Australia for a few days but I have not yet completely disposed of the jet lag – Affini reports at the end of the test against the time trial, which ended at 49.4 on an hourly average -. I have never been able to warn the right feeling. Fortunately I can sleep regularly but when I am on the bike it is as if my body is still off, I think due to time-related issues. However, this is not an excuse, we Europeans are all the same. In a World Cup the level is very high and I can’t be satisfied with my placement. I hope this effort has unlocked me for the next few days. “Behind him (15th at 1’34”) the third blue, Matteo Sober.

Italian joy instead in the women’s time trial: fourth on the finish line of the Elite race won by the Dutch Ellen Van Dijk, Vittoria Guazzini is gold among the Under 23s.

