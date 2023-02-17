Home Sports Fossombrone mourns the mother overwhelmed by the train
Fossombrone (Pesaro and Urbino), 17 February 2023 – The funeral of Patricia Federicithe 44-year-old woman who tragically died in the night between last Tuesday and Wednesday at the railway station of Adriatic dawn (Teramo), hit by a freight train as he crossed the tracks to take the breaking latest news-Novara train with which he would be back home. The funeral service will be officiated by Don Giancarlo De Santi at the parish church of Borgo Sant’Antonio, the Fossombrone district where the Federici family lives.

the coffin, coming from Giulianova, he will arrive at the church around noon, after the funeral he will be accompanied to the Annunziata cemetery.

According to the investigations carried out by Polfer di Giulianova, the death of Patrizia Federici it was an accident. The woman, who leaves her father and two children, a boy and a girl, came from a difficult past, but the dynamic reconstructed by the railway police has excluded that it could have been a voluntary gesture. “Only” an accident, therefore, which tragically took a young mother and daughter away from her family.

