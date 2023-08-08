Building Cultural Bridges to Promote Friendship Exchanges

The 31st Chengdu Universiade is nearing its conclusion, and as we reflect on the competition process over the past few days, many heartwarming details come to light.

One particular event in the tennis competition system stands out for its special and interesting nature – the consolation match. This unique feature distinguishes between the men’s and women’s groups and aims to ensure a fulfilling experience for athletes from all over the world. The consolation match allows both players eliminated in the first round of singles and those who did not sign up for the singles event to participate. Such a setup is extremely rare in comprehensive sports meetings worldwide, and it satisfies the desire of college athletes to exchange skills and foster friendship.

Another heartwarming incident occurred in the badminton event when Chinese player Wang Zhengxing showcased an exceptional act of sportsmanship. During a game against Ugandan player Muyangja Amos, Amos’s racket broke, and he did not have a spare. Without hesitation, Wang immediately lent his own spare racket to Amos, ensuring the continuation of the game. Following the match, Wang presented a brand new racket to Amos, acting upon the suggestion of coach Li Xuerui. In another kind gesture, Tan Qiang, another Chinese college badminton player, gifted a pair of brand new sneakers to Brazilian player Weldon, who will wear them in subsequent matches.

The stories of these acts of sportsmanship and kindness among participating athletes serve as a testament to the Chengdu Universiade’s efforts in promoting sports culture exchanges and the development of international college sports. Many of these athletes may not pursue professional sports careers in the future, but they come to the Universiade to demonstrate their skills and fulfill their dreams. College athletes strive for excellence and embrace values such as teamwork and integrity.

Furthermore, the Chengdu Universiade is not just a platform for athletes to borrow and give sports equipment to each other; it is also a stage where athletes from one country receive guidance and support from coaches of multiple nationalities. For example, Sri Lankan gymnasts have been receiving the protection and guidance of coaches from Turkey, Austria, and other countries within the same group. Similar instances can be seen with the team doctors, who have received help from student delegations from Germany, Australia, Nigeria, and more. The Universiade brings young college students from all over the world together, fostering friendships and cultural understanding as they compete side by side. Promoting exchanges and enhancing friendship is an eternal theme throughout the Universiade.

The 31st Chengdu Universiade will soon come to an end, but the lasting impact it has made on the participating athletes and the bonds formed between nations will continue to inspire and encourage future generations. From these lucky strokes of camaraderie and sportsmanship, we are reminded of the power that sporting events have to build cultural bridges and promote friendship exchanges.

Original Title: Building Cultural Bridges to Promote Friendship Exchanges

Responsible Editor: Gao Lilan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

