Home » Fotbalist Novho Zlandu kvli rasimsu pedasn ukonili zpas s Katarem
Sports

Fotbalist Novho Zlandu kvli rasimsu pedasn ukonili zpas s Katarem

by admin
Fotbalist Novho Zlandu kvli rasimsu pedasn ukonili zpas s Katarem

illustrating snmek | photo: AP

The incident took place shortly before the end of the first half with the score 1:0 for New Zealand. Before taking a free kick, the New Zealand players, excited by the game, bypassed one Kataan.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the Qatar game. He definitely did not react, so the team decided not to start the second half, announced a representative of the New Zealand Football organization on Twitter.

The Portuguese coach of Qatar, Carlos Queiroz, said that his team had to inform the New Zealand captain about the terrible end of the game. According to him, they exchanged words on the hit. Who started and who reacted? That seems to be just them. There were no witnesses, the judge did not hear anything, not even the benches. It was a battle between two players, said the coach of the host of the World Cup in Germany, who will be on the pitch as a guest at the CONCACAF Golden Game.

According to AFP, the match between the youth teams of Ireland and Kuwait was not completed today due to racism. In the second half, IRT supporters stood up to the racist slurs of one of their home games and announced that they had reported the incident to FIFA. In the recently concluded duel, the Irish under-21 team led the one-year-old Kuvajans 3:0.

See also  Spezia takes the Ligurian derby, Green decides. Samp ko

You may also like

France 1-0 Greece: Kylian Mbappe scores only goal...

Injured PSG goalkeeper Rico is no longer in...

FIH Pro League: Great Britain women lose to...

The 2023 National Youth Diving Championships ushered in...

Racism incident at test international game in Ritzing

Phoenix Suns, offers incoming for DeAndre Ayton?

Schumacher in tears after reaching Senna’s record –...

The national football team made Dalian Northeast Road...

The best Ferrari of the season but Sainz...

New Zealand scrap Qatar game over racism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy