The incident took place shortly before the end of the first half with the score 1:0 for New Zealand. Before taking a free kick, the New Zealand players, excited by the game, bypassed one Kataan.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the Qatar game. He definitely did not react, so the team decided not to start the second half, announced a representative of the New Zealand Football organization on Twitter.

The Portuguese coach of Qatar, Carlos Queiroz, said that his team had to inform the New Zealand captain about the terrible end of the game. According to him, they exchanged words on the hit. Who started and who reacted? That seems to be just them. There were no witnesses, the judge did not hear anything, not even the benches. It was a battle between two players, said the coach of the host of the World Cup in Germany, who will be on the pitch as a guest at the CONCACAF Golden Game.

According to AFP, the match between the youth teams of Ireland and Kuwait was not completed today due to racism. In the second half, IRT supporters stood up to the racist slurs of one of their home games and announced that they had reported the incident to FIFA. In the recently concluded duel, the Irish under-21 team led the one-year-old Kuvajans 3:0.

