[Fototifo] Vicenza-Clodiense, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

Sports

After the bitter epilogue of last season, with the dream of returning to Serie B shattered in the playoffs, Aimo Diana’s renewed Vicenza is preparing for the new championship by facing Union Clodiense of Chioggia. It is played in that of Caldogno in the presence of a good public, however absent the ultras component whose reasons can be guessed in the press release of the Lanerossi Crew. On the other hand, a delegation in support of the Chioggia team was present with a lot of rags.

Caldogno (VI), Municipal Stadium
Saturday 29 July 2023, 4 pm
Friendly meeting
Vicenza-Union Clodiense Chioggia 1-1

Photo by Marcello Casarotti

