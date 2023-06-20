four construction groups assigned to industrial tribunals

The construction groups Vinci, Eiffage, Spie Batignolles and GCC, the main contractors for the future Olympic sites, as well as eight subcontractors, have been assigned to the industrial tribunal of Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) by ten workers without papers who worked on the sites of the Games.

These workers, who have since been regularized, have for several months been denouncing their « exploitation » on these construction sites, where they worked without an employment contract or payslip. They ask “the recognition of an employment contract, requalified as a full-time permanent contract”, explained to Agence France-Presse the trade unionist Richard Bloch, confirming information from Franceinfo. Union defender at the CGT, the latter had accompanied these workers in their process of regularization.

“Employment of a foreigner without title in an organized gang”

In the file filed on March 31, the union and the workers are also asking for the payment of “arrears” of unpaid wages, recognition of a “dismissal without real and serious cause”and that is engaged “the responsibility of the contractors” in resorting to this irregular work. Especially since, by the time the case is heard at the industrial tribunal in October, according to the CGT, the subcontractors could simply evaporate into thin air.

A year ago, the Bobigny prosecutor’s office had opened a preliminary investigation, in particular for “concealed work” and “employment of foreigners without title in an organized gang”, after checks had made it possible to identify several irregular workers on a construction site. Olympic.

