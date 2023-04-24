Home » Four contenders for Women’s World Cup 2027
The World Football Association has received four applications to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. FIFA announced this on Monday.

In addition to Germany’s joint application with Belgium and the Netherlands, the USA and Mexico are also planning to organize the major tournament together. In addition, Brazil and South Africa are officially interested. The World Cup host will be chosen by the FIFA Congress in May 2024.

This year the final round will take place in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th). Austria has not yet qualified for a World Cup.

