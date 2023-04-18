Home » Four goals in 30 minutes: Freiburg II doesn’t give Zwickau a chance
Status: 04/16/2023 3:24 p.m

In the 3rd football league, SC Freiburg II brought in a clear home win against FSV Zwickau. Vincent Vermeij also scored again.

The Breisgauer clearly won their home game against the Saxons 4-0 (4-0). All four Freiburg goals came within just 30 minutes in the first half.

SC offensive player Mika Baur made the start, scoring the first goal of the game after 15 minutes. The rhythm was set, only four minutes later Julian Stark increased to 2:0.

Freiburg, who played a remarkable round in the third division as a second substitute for their Bundesliga team, played themselves into a frenzy and scored two more times before the break: Lars Kehl (40th) and Vincent Vermeij with his 15th goal of the season (45th). . made it 4-0 early on.

Freiburg II in the table further up

For the SC it was an unchallenged victory, the FSV Zwickau had little or nothing to offer offensively. Freiburg also claims third place in the table and is still level on points with the second Wehen Wiesbaden.

SC Freiburg II – FSV Zwickau 4: 0 (4: 0)

SC Freiburg II: Atubolu – Treu, Rosenfelder, K. Ezekwem (87th Braun-Schumacher), Makengo – Engelhardt – Kehl (67th Knappe), R. Wagner (87th Wiklöf), J. Stark (71st Lienhard), Baur (67th Guttau) – Vermeij
FSV Zwickau: Brinkies – Butzen, Löhmannsröben (46. Carrera), Frick – Göbel (76. von Schroetter), Jansen, Könnecke (46. Eichinger), Voigt (65. Coskun) – Gómez – D. Baumann, Schneider
Referee: Mario Hildenbrand (Tauberbischofsheim)
Viewers: 500
Tore: 1-0 Baur (15′), 2-0 J. Stark (20′), 3-0 Kehl (41′), 4-0 Vermeij (45′)
Yellow cards: – / Voigt (3), Goebel (7), Jansen (12)

