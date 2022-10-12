Original title: Four-game winning streak!Chelsea’s Premier League Champions League double line is red, and the next round wins the game ahead of schedule

Whether it’s a red card or AC Milan’s remaining attack, Chelsea wins at the San Siro. With Jorginho’s point shot and Aubameyang’s counter-attack, the Blues defeated the Rossoneri 2-0 away. With this victory, Chelsea completed a double play against AC Milan and jumped to the top of the group standings; counting the two consecutive victories in the Premier League, Chelsea has won four consecutive games in the main game, which can be described as a double line between the Premier League and the Champions League. Floating red.

This year, the entire Chelsea club continued to oscillate. After the change of ownership, the meritorious coach Tuchel also sacked, and the new owner finally poached a new coach Porter from Brighton; at the same time, Chelsea played in the Premier League and the Champions League The two fronts were defeated, the league standings fell to 12th, and the Champions League was at the bottom of the Champions League without two rounds! Fortunately, under the running-in of new coach Porter, Chelsea gradually got on the right track. Last weekend, after a 3-0 home win over Wolves in the Premier League, Chelsea have entered the top four in the league standings, only 8 points behind top Arsenal.

In the early hours of this morning, after winning 2-0 at the San Siro Stadium, Chelsea not only completed a double play against AC Milan, but also surpassed Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and Salz in the standings by virtue of their Champions League winning streak. Fort Red Bull, occupy the first position. The four-game winning streak not only made the new coach Porter more confident at the helm of the giants, but also made Chelsea full of hope on all fronts; it should be pointed out that this is the first time the Blues have won four games in a row after 7 months. . Of course, the victory of this game also made the milestone of the two Chelsea players more meaningful.

One is Thiago Silva, who completed his 100th Champions League career milestone, becoming the fifth Brazilian player in Champions League history to do so. The four Brazilian players ahead of Thiago Silva are Roberto Carlos (120), Alves (111), Fernandinho (103) and Marcelo (120). 102 games). It is not difficult to see from this set of data that Thiago Silva can easily come to third place. Plus, tonight is the 200th milestone of Jorginho’s Chelsea career, and he greeted it with goals and victories.

Chelsea double-killed AC Milan and won four consecutive victories. At present, Chelsea has 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, ranking first with 7 points; Red Bull Salzburg has 1 win and 3 draws, with 6 points, ranking second; Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan are With 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses, with 4 points, they are ranked third and fourth. In the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, Chelsea will face the second-ranked Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge, which also means that as long as the Blues win, they will qualify one round earlier, if AC Milan can beat Sag by then Leb Dinamo, then Chelsea can lock the top spot in the group as long as they win.

(Gerald)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: