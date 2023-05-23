four people arrested for hanging a mannequin bearing the image of the player

In Spain, the time for the investigation has come, two days after new racist insults were uttered against the Brazilian star of Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior.

Four people were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hanging in late January of a mannequin bearing the likeness of the attacker, police said. These people, arrested in the Spanish capital, are accused of a “hate crime”, a criminal category including racist crimes in Spain, the Spanish police said in a press release. Three of them are “active members of an ultra group of supporters of a Madrid club”added the police without identifying this club.

The model wearing a Vinicius Junior jersey was found hanged on January 26, the day Real Madrid won 3-1 against Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, under a banner bearing the registration “Madrid hates Real Madrid”.

After this incident, Real Madrid denounced a “malicious and repugnant racist and xenophobic act” against his 22-year-old player, a regular target of racist insults, saying he hoped in a press release that the ” responsible “ be “punished”. An investigation was immediately opened.

The investigations, based in particular on testimonies, made it possible to establish that these four supporters, “identified during matches classified as high risk” within the framework of “violence prevention measures in sport”were the “alleged perpetrators” of the hanging of this model, explains the police.

