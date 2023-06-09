Four players to describe Inter

Andrè Onana made his debut as Inter’s new goalkeeper last September, at the age of 26, in the first leg match of the Champions League group stage against Bayern Munich. In the second half, with Inter trailing, a ball slipped out of his hands and he didn’t score just because he hit the post. Such a mistake, on his debut for Inter in a Champions League match, in front of a historically demanding crowd like that of San Siro, could have greatly complicated his career in the team, given that he had been hired to replace the almost forty-year-old Samir Handanovich. However, Onana had picked up that ball that ended up on the post as if nothing had happened, then continuing his game.

Against Bayern Munich Inter had clearly lost both matches in the group stage. The German team, considered one of the big three or four favorites to win Europe’s most coveted tournament, had simply looked too strong. Yet at the end of the first defeat, Onana said in an interview: “Inter will win the Champions League, I feel it.” What had seemed like a phrase with a motivational value, rather than a reasoned forecast, is often re-proposed now that Inter are faced with the concrete possibility, however improbable, of winning the Champions League in Saturday’s final in Istanbul.

From that match against Bayern, Onana effectively became the regular for Inter and revealed himself as a player of its own kind, like his career. Born in Cameroon, raised in the academy founded by a great Cameroonian former Inter player, Samuel Eto’o, he then went on to play in the youth teams of Barcelona and Ajax. In those two teams he especially learned to play with his feet, one of the characteristics for which he is now most appreciated as a goalkeeper.

With Ajax he had made his professional debut and was part of the exciting team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019; and before that, in 2017, he had reached the Europa League final, which he lost against Manchester United. Recalling that defeat, he recently said: «I played with fear, a lot of fear. And after that match I promised myself never to play with that fear on me again, even if I had to face Real Madrid and Barcelona combined with Inter».

In 2021 he was then disqualified for having unknowingly taken the wrong medicines which contained substances considered doping. UEFA recognized the extenuating circumstances of the case, but still had to disqualify him first for one year and then for nine months for negligence. Also due to this absence, his contract with Ajax was not renewed. On 1 July 2022 he was therefore announced as the new Inter goalkeeper, with whom he will now play in a Champions League final against the other Manchester team, City.

One of the players currently at Inter was the protagonist of a good piece of Manchester City history. Bosnian centre-forward Edin Dzeko had the best years of his career there between 2010 and 2015, during which he helped build City into what is now, on paper, the best team in Europe for some years now.

In Manchester, without ever being a regular starter, he scored fifty goals, some of which were particularly significant. On 13 May 2012, for example, he scored one of three goals in the historic comeback victory against Queens Park Rangers with which City won the Premier League for the first time in their history. And a year earlier, on 12 February 2011, he had instead scored at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby still remembered today for that bicycle kick by Wayne Rooney.

A decade later, at the age of 37, Dzeko will play against City in the first Champions League final of his career, after coming close to it with Roma in 2018. And the biggest doubts about Inter’s formation concern him and his partner in the department Romelu Lukaku. In fact, Dzeko has been a starter more often this season and helps make Inter a strong team in the air, which could put a team with almost no weaknesses like City in difficulty. However, Lukaku is a much more athletic player and lately he has shown himself to be increasingly fit: it won’t be so easy for Inter to give up having him as owner.

In any case, Francesco Acerbi will be the owner, another who at 35, after recovering from a tumor diagnosed in 2013 and when the best of his career seemed to be over, will play his first Champions League final. Acerbi has been one of Inter’s surprises this season, as well as one of the reasons behind the team’s functioning, especially in defence. He was bought last summer to boost the number of defenders in the squad after the sale of former captain Andrea Ranocchia. Midway through the season, however, owner Milan Skriniar lost his job due to an injury and because he did not intend to renew his contract which expired in June. Acerbi was then called upon by Simone Inzaghi, his former coach at Lazio, and it seems he managed not only to replace Skriniar, but also to add something of him.

He has been forming an all-Italian trio of defenders for months, together with Alessandro Bastoni and Matteo Darmian, and has stood out for his accuracy in his tackles and ability with the ball at his feet: he often advances towards the offensive phase and helps the team with insertions and overlaps, the ways Inter make themselves more often dangerous in attack.

Yet Acerbi had been greeted with a lot of skepticism, not only due to his age, but also due to his past at Milan and for one episode in particular that occurred in the finale of last season. During Lazio-Milan on 24 April, a match in which Milan achieved a comeback victory that was essential for the Scudetto, the cameras framed him as he smiled just after conceding the defeated goal.

Acerbi then explained that he smiled in a moment of nervous disbelief and the way in which Lazio had granted the comeback. But from there relations with the environment had worsened, so much so that in April Acerbi himself had written on Instagram: «That’s enough. I’ve always given everything for these colors». The episode was then brought back to life at the time of his transfer to Inter, due to the rivalry with Milan: now, ten months later, the fans are singing his name and for Inter he is fundamental.

Federico Dimarco didn’t need to win over anyone, despite the fact that in 2018, while on loan at Parma, he scored with a shot from 20 meters the goal that cost Inter an unexpected defeat at the San Siro. Dimarco was born in Milan and grew up between the Calvairate district and the Inter youth team, so he started playing at the age of 7. His family has a fruit and vegetable shop in the Porta Romana district, “Frutta e verdi Dimarco”, which he has been running for over fifty years. Always a fan of Inter, when he was younger he went to watch matches in the curve: now that he’s a regular in the first team, when Inter win he takes the microphone and sings with the fans.

After the victory in the derby with Milan in the Champions League, he sang in front of everyone a chorus from the Inter curve that mentioned Milan’s organized support, which he didn’t like and made him find a sort of rather threatening warning at his house, so now four AC Milan supporters find themselves under investigation. Dimarco also apologized for mentioning things he had nothing to do with, but he didn’t stop singing, like it has been seen at the Olimpico in Rome after winning the Coppa Italia, the second trophy won by Inter in a season that was in many ways unexpected.

– Read also: Is there still the “Pazza Inter”?