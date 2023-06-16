Four red cards and homophobic chants

DThanks to the goals of former Dortmund player Christian Pulisic and Augsburger Ricardo Pepi, the US soccer team has reached the final of the CONCACAF Nations League. The 3-0 (1-0) win against Mexico on Thursday (local time) in Las Vegas was overshadowed by four dismissals and homophobic fan chants. Opponent of the US team in the final is Canada, which also thanks to a goal by Bayern professional Alphonso Davies to the 2-0 (1-0) win against Panama.

Former Schalke players Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest for the Americans, as well as César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga for Mexico, all had to leave the field with red cards in a turbulent second half. The formation of packs caused interruptions several times, and due to the behavior of the Mexican fans, there was even a brief break-up in the room. Referee Iván Barton from El Salvador, who officiated Germany’s preliminary round match against Japan at the last World Cup, interrupted the game in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants. Barton then did not allow twelve minutes to play as planned, but blew the whistle in the eighth minute of added time when the chants began again.

“It’s a great result for us, a big win and we’re in the final,” said Christian Pulisic, who scored in the 37th and 46th minutes: “But the game shouldn’t have degenerated into this madness.” Just before Substitute Pepi, last loaned to Groningen by FC Augsburg, scored the final score in the 79th minute.

Mexican fans are notorious for their homophobic chants. The world association FIFA had punished the Central American country more than a dozen times in recent years, including with ghost games. FIFA last investigated after Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar last December because of fan chants.

The United States will meet Canada in the final on Sunday (local time) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise near Las Vegas. Alphonso Davies shot the “maple leaves” into the final. In the semi-final against Panama in Paradise, the Bayern Munich professional scored the goal to make it 2-0 (1-0) shortly after being substituted on in the 70th minute of the game. Jonathan David (25th) had previously given Canada the lead.