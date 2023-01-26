Cesenatico, 26 January 2023 – The earth continues to shake in the Cesena area: this morning at dawn – at 5.44 to be precise – there was a earthquake of magnitude ML 3.2 5 kilometers southwest of Cesenatico, a depth of 21 kilometers.
And little more than an hour later, another shock, this time in Gambettola and stronger: the earthquake, at 6 in the morning was size ML 3.5 and it happened 3 kilometers north of Gambettola, at a depth of 16 km.
The earthquake was distinctly felt from the coast to the city, especially on the upper floors. luckily, however, no damage has been reported at the moment.
Four shocks in less than two hours
In less than two hours, four tremors were recorded: the first a
Cesenatico, of magnitude 3.2, at 5.44, then in the Gambettola area at 6.22 and 7 (magnitude 2.1 and 3.5) and again in Cesenatico at 7.08 (magnitude 2.1).
A seismic swarm has been insisting on the Cesena area for some weeks.
The location of the first earthquake
In particular, the earthquake occurred:
9 Km to the east Cesena
22 km NW of Rimini
25 Km to the east Forli
30 km Sue east of Ravenna
39 Km to the east Faience
54 km northwest of Pesaro
54 Km to the east Imola
65 km northwest of Fano
The location of the strongest shock
7 Km to the east Cesena
21km W of Rimini
25 Km to the east Forli
32 Km south east of Ravenna
39 Km to the east Faience
54 km W of Pesaro
54 Km a st di Imola
65 km northwest of Fano