Cesenatico, 26 January 2023 – The earth continues to shake in the Cesena area: this morning at dawn – at 5.44 to be precise – there was a earthquake of magnitude ML 3.2 5 kilometers southwest of Cesenatico, a depth of 21 kilometers.

And little more than an hour later, another shock, this time in Gambettola and stronger: the earthquake, at 6 in the morning was size ML 3.5 and it happened 3 kilometers north of Gambettola, at a depth of 16 km.

The earthquake was distinctly felt from the coast to the city, especially on the upper floors. luckily, however, no damage has been reported at the moment.

Four shocks in less than two hours

In less than two hours, four tremors were recorded: the first a

Cesenatico, of magnitude 3.2, at 5.44, then in the Gambettola area at 6.22 and 7 (magnitude 2.1 and 3.5) and again in Cesenatico at 7.08 (magnitude 2.1).

A seismic swarm has been insisting on the Cesena area for some weeks.

The location of the first earthquake

In particular, the earthquake occurred:

9 Km to the east Cesena

22 km NW of Rimini

25 Km to the east Forli

30 km Sue east of Ravenna

39 Km to the east Faience

54 km northwest of Pesaro

54 Km to the east Imola

65 km northwest of Fano

