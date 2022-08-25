Home Sports Four stories of Ukraine and of the football that resumes
Sports

Four stories of Ukraine and of the football that resumes

by admin
Four stories of Ukraine and of the football that resumes

From Shakhtar to Kharkiv, from Kryvbas to Mariupol swept away after the bombings: the championship restarts under bombs

The Ukrainian championship reopens its doors slowly, without opening them wide. It’s about who goes there. Despite an ongoing war with Russia and a still divided country, the federation has decided to restart. Shakhtar who drew 0-0 in Kiev against Metalist 1925, because obviously in Donetsk who knows when they will be able to play. Same fate for the two clubs from Kharkiv, for Kryvbas FC (on stage in Lviv) and for Zorya (Kiev). Here are four stories worth knowing.

See also  The Asian Cup inspires the younger generation to look forward to the World Cup in China - FIFA interviews Han Duan, the former captain of the Chinese women's football team - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

How long have you not heard such cheers?...

Receba! The Tik Tok star is a special...

Pay close attention to the game style and...

Juve-Milik: meeting with the agents, towards an agreement....

Cycling, accident for De Vlaeminck: invested in his...

Ukraine, Rukh-Metalist lasts 4 hours for bomb alerts

Champions League, Rangers, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb qualified

Skateboard breakdancing has become a performance item in...

Friendly match, Barcelona-Manchester City 3-3 –

Chelsea: offer of 120 million to Milan for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy