The Ukrainian championship reopens its doors slowly, without opening them wide. It’s about who goes there. Despite an ongoing war with Russia and a still divided country, the federation has decided to restart. Shakhtar who drew 0-0 in Kiev against Metalist 1925, because obviously in Donetsk who knows when they will be able to play. Same fate for the two clubs from Kharkiv, for Kryvbas FC (on stage in Lviv) and for Zorya (Kiev). Here are four stories worth knowing.