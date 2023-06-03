Four supporters in police custody following the attack on a player who caused the interruption of Bordeaux-Rodez

Rodez winger Lucas Buades, in the center, on the ground, after being attacked by a Bordeaux fan, Friday June 2 in Bordeaux. THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

His gesture caused the definitive interruption of the meeting between Bordeaux and Rodez, Friday June 2, counting for the last day of Ligue 2. The alleged attacker of the Rodez striker, Lucas Buades, who celebrated in front of the Bordeaux fans after opening the brand, was taken into custody on Saturday, Saturday June 3, according to a source close to the investigation.

The police accuse this supporter, 45 years old according to South Westto have entered the field when Rodez had just scored a goal and to have “pushed violently” the Ruthenian winger, who fell to the ground. The videos of the sequence show him posted at the foot of the stands and pass without problem through a row of stewards before throwing himself on the Rodez player.

Three other fans were also taken into custody: two men, aged 29 and 30 according to South Westfor also having entered the field, and a last, aged 47, who allegedly insulted and headbutted a steward.

Concussed, Lucas Buades was unable to resume the match, so the referee ended the match in the 38e Ligue 1 day, essential for both clubs. In front of 42,000 fans, the Girondins de Bordeaux had to win to hope for a possible rise in Ligue 1 – if by chance Metz engaged in a poor performance. For their part, the players of Rodez struggled to avoid relegation to National.

Read also: Ligue 2: the Bordeaux-Rodez match stopped after the attack on striker Lucas Buades

Annecy could suffer from this aggression

The alleged aggressor would be, according to France Bleu, one of the leaders of the Ultramarines, the Bordeaux ultras. This 45-year-old restaurateur is also from Annecy… one of the clubs that could suffer from his gesture. In the fight to avoid the descent, the Anneciens see their survival in Ligue 2 suspended on the decision of the Professional Football League concerning the future of the match. After their defeat on Friday against Paris FC, FC Annecy occupies the 16e place in the championship – synonymous with maintenance But if the LFP gives Rodez AF a victory on green carpet, the Haute-Savoie club would drop one place and return to National.

The LFP Disciplinary Committee will meet “from Monday to study the follow-up to be given” to these incidents, the body said. For their part, the management of the Girondins de Bordeaux filed a complaint against X on the night of Friday to Saturday. While defending the idea that the Ligue 2 season must come to an end – and therefore that we must replay the match and not give them the match lost following this aggression. If Bordeaux win their case, the Girondins would have to win by more than five goals to pass Metz on the wire and clinch a rise in Ligue 1. But the previous decisions of the disciplinary committee in similar cases have sometimes included penalty points in the standings, so the FCGB has little hope that this chaotic evening will produce an unexpected miracle.