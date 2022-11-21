Four victories in a row: the excellent streak – still open – of Mimmo Di Carlo’s Pordenone the neroverdi hadn’t scored for six years (November 2016).

This well understands the magic moment crossed by the leaders of group A of series C, who after the last round, the fourteenth of the championship, brought their lead over the trio of pursuers (Renate, Pro Sesto and Lecco) to five points.

The team scored the first real break of the season after the success against Novara, the result of a constant search for full results.

It is a group that, from a technical point of view, can express itself better: even its own coach recognizes it. However, as far as the aspect of mentality is concerned, it fears no rivals.

POKER

Not even Attilio Tesser’s Pordenone, capable of achieving promotion in 2019, had managed to achieve four consecutive successes. He stopped at three, then always giving great continuity of results thanks to many draws.

Today’s neroverdi, on the other hand, stumbled three times in the entire championship as did their predecessors, however they are proving to be real steamrollers: the streak of successes in a row is proof of this.

A series that started last October 30 with Pergolettese (5-1 away), continued with Lecco (5-0 at home), with Piacenza (3-0 at Garilli) and finally with Novara (1-0 at Lignano) .

The next goal is to drop the very poker next Sunday with Pro Sesto, second and in great shape. Five consecutive victories had succeeded at Bruno Tedino’s Pordenone in 2016-2017.

The period was the same: from 5 November to 4 December, Burrai and his associates beat Lumezzane away (1-0 with goals from De Agostini), Reggiana at Bottecchia (2-0, Suciu and Cattaneo), Modena at Braglia ( 3-0, brace from Cattaneo and goal from Burrai), Fano in via Stadio (2-1, Ingegneri and Berrettoni) and finally Padova at Euganeo (4-3, with braces from Berettoni and Arma).

MENTALITY

The team coached by the coach from Cassino likes more and more the will to stay on track and bring the game home. Against Novara he could have even settled for a draw at a certain point in the match.

In the end he kept the Piedmontese and all the other rivals three lengths away, also giving continuity of results after three victories in a row. But no: from the hour of play onwards, the neroverdi pressed their foot on the accelerator, forcing Cevoli’s formation to drop further.

Their perseverance was rewarded with a goal from Ajeti, who arrived 3′ from the end and thanks to the strength of the defender, who was able to disengage himself into the opponent’s area after starting the action.

A winner’s mentality, that of the green lizards, but at the same time it is surprising that a candidate to play in a good championship like Novara came to Lignano with the sole intention of not losing.

Feralpi had done the same, then rewarded by a counterattack after the countless saves by Pizzignacco. If even the “big names” of the championship decide to show up at Teghil so resigned, who will be able to face this Pordenone head-on?