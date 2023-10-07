Fourth consecutive ICE loss for Capitals

The Vienna Capitals’ negative run in the ICE Hockey League continues. The Viennese lost 4-1 to HCB Südtirol in Bolzano on Saturday in a repeat of the previous season’s semi-final. The Capitals only scored a consolation goal from Lukas Piff in the final minute. It was their fourth defeat in a row, having lost 1-0 in Asiago the day before.

The Caps are still only in tenth place in the table – two places ahead of Bolzano. After their second win of the season, the South Tyroleans are still second to last.

Win2day ICE Hockey League

Saturday:

Bolzano – Vienna 4:1

(0:0 2:0 2:1)

Tore: Mantenuto (34./SH), Miceli (39.), Lessio (44.), Thomas (54.) bzw. Piff (60.)

Penalty minutes: 8 and 4 respectively

Basic passage table

More dazu in ICE Hockey League

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

