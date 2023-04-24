Fourth draw in a row at the World Cup in Astana

Jan Nepomnyashchi maintained his lead at the World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan against Ding Liren. Both opponents agreed on Monday in the capital Astana in the eleventh game after 39 moves on a draw – the fourth in a row. Nepomnyashchi leads with 6:5 points. The Russian is still one and a half points short of winning the title against the Chinese.

“I should give everything to do the job,” Nepomnyashchi said. “Of course it’s not over yet.” The next duel between the two will take place on Wednesday. A win could put Nepomnjaschtschi Ding under extreme pressure. “Of course I’ll try to do my best in the last three games,” said Ding. The 30-year-old said he would use the day off to prepare for some additional ideas.

A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made in the tie-break on Sunday. Nepomnyashchi had won the 2022 Candidates Tournament, Ding had finished second. Because the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway did not compete due to a lack of motivation, the two are playing for the world title.