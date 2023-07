Annemiek van Vleuten from the Netherlands has won the Giro d’Italia Donne for the fourth time. The 40-year-old world champion from the Movistar team dominated the eight-day tour with three stage wins and was almost four minutes ahead of Juliette Labous (FRA/DSM) after the final on Sunday in Olbia. Carina Schrempf (Team Fenix) got her best stage result on the final day with 14th place, Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Team Israel) did not manage to place in the top 20 during the week.

