Fourth tier: First woman to coach men’s team in English professional football

Status: 05.07.2023 11:02 a.m

For the first time in English professional football, a woman has been appointed head coach of a men’s team. Hannah Dingley is the new manager at fourth division side Forest Green Rovers. She will take on the job on an interim basis until further notice.

Dingley was previously the head of the Rovers’ own football academy, and the 39-year-old was the only woman to hold this office in men’s professional football. Her first game as a coach was to be a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday.

“Hannah was a natural choice for us as interim first-team coach – she has done an excellent job in leading our academy and is fully in line with the values ​​of the club,” Forest chairman Dale Vince said in a statement on the club’s website. “It is perhaps indicative of men’s football that we are breaking new ground with this well-deserved appointment.”

Duncan Ferguson released after just six months

Earlier, the Forest Green Rovers had fired coach Duncan Ferguson after just six months in office. Under Ferguson, the team was relegated to the fourth-rate League Two.

